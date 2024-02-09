Bhangra Royalty Daler Mehndi to headline Zomaland by Zomato live

MUMBAI: Renowned as the epitome of Bhangra music, Daler Mehndi will take centre stage at Zomaland by Zomato Live to captivate audiences with his signature tunes and infectious energy.
As the headline act of the night, Daler Mehndi will serenade his fans with his greatest hits, promising an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and celebration. Attendees can expect to groove to his chart-topping tracks, creating an electric atmosphere filled with joy and euphoria.
Fans of Daler Mehndi can anticipate an immersive musical journey, as the iconic artist showcases his versatility and mastery of the Bhangra genre. From soulful melodies to high-energy anthems, Daler Mehndi will leave his mark on Zomaland with a performance that transcends boundaries and unites audiences in celebration.
Expressing his happiness, Daler Mehndi says ”Music has the power to unite souls and transcend barriers. I'm thrilled to be part of Zomaland by Zomato Live, where I can share my passion for music and connect with fans through the universal language of rhythm and melody.”
Zomaland Mumbai
Venue/City: Jio World Garden, Mumbai
Date: Feb 11, 2024
