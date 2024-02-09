RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Feb 2024 17:43 |  By RnMTeam

A.R. Rahman and Bharat Goel's Instagram collaboration sets new milestones in the music industry

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration that has sent ripples through the music world, music composer and producer Bharat Goel and the legendary maestro A.R. Rahman recently teamed up for an Instagram collaboration. This partnership between the titan of the music industry, A.R. Rahman and the innovative Bharat Goel, has sparked excitement and anticipation among fans and professionals alike. Bharat Goel, a highly esteemed music composer and producer known for his innovative work across various genres, expressed his exhilaration at the opportunity to collaborate with A.R. Rahman.

"I am beyond thrilled to have the privilege of collaborating with A.R. Rahman on Instagram. His validation of my work is truly humbling and inspiring," said Bharat. A.R. Rahman, often hailed as the king of music, has a legacy that transcends borders and generations. His involvement in this collaboration not only showcases his willingness to embrace new avenues of creativity but also serves as a testament to Bharat's exceptional talent and artistry.

This collaboration signifies a convergence of brilliance, where Rahman's unparalleled expertise meets Bharat's innovative vision, promising to deliver an unparalleled musical experience. It underscores the importance of collaboration and mentorship in nurturing talent and pushing the boundaries of artistic expression.

The impact of this collaboration extends far beyond the realms of Instagram, setting new standards and inspiring future generations of musicians and producers. As A.R. Rahman continues to champion creativity and innovation, his endorsement of Bharat Goel further cements the latter's position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Tags
A.R. Rahman Bharat Goel music Singer
Related news
 | 09 Feb 2024

Kim Kardashian shares Kanye West's new music video featuring their daughter North

MUMBAI: Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, is making a comeback in the music scene with his upcoming album, and it seems he's receiving support from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

read more
 | 09 Feb 2024

Kiko announces 'Digital Family' album with Agoria collaboration 'Second Life'

MUMBAI :  With deep roots in the French Touch movement, Kiko is a prominent figure within the international dance music scene, renowned for his high-quality and influential output since his debut in 1992.

read more
 | 09 Feb 2024

Author M.D. DUNN launches new Bruce Cockburn Book, You Get Bigger As You Go: Bruce Cockburn’s Influence and Evolution

MUMBAI: Sault Ste. Marie native, musician and author M.D. Dunn is celebrating the release of his sixth book, You Get Bigger As You Go: Bruce Cockburn’s Influence and Evolution.

read more
 | 09 Feb 2024

Amit Bhatia urges people to take four tickets and not two of his film 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' as it's a complete musical family oriented film movie

MUMBAI: Producer Amit Bhatia unveils insights into "Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay": A Musical, Romantic, Family-Oriented delight.

read more
 | 09 Feb 2024

Violinist/experimental bass producer Josh Teed announces new EP Taking It All In, unveils lead single 'Just Breathe' with rapper Chuuwee

MUMBAI: “‘Just Breathe' was one of my favorite tracks to work on from this upcoming EP. The combination of Chuuwee's lyrical skills and Logan's (Blum) beautiful voice really make for a unique, soulful vibe in this tune.

read more

RnM Biz

Seagram’s Royal Stag presents the electrifying second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox: A Fusion of Bollywood melodies and Hip-Hop beats

MUMBAI: Seagram’s Royal Stag is back with the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a unique musiread more

Indian Music Industry calls for Metaverse Accountability in Intellectual Property Rights

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), represented by members like T-Series (Super Cassettes) aread more

Percept ICE conceptualizes the gala “IIJS Signature 2024 - Networking Night with Salim Sulaiman” for Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain read more

Apple launches Standalone Apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices on Windows

MUMBAI: Today, Cupertino announced the official release of standalone apps for Apple Music, Appleread more

Horus Music expands to offer publishing for all Independent artists and songwriters

MUMBAI: Having been in business for 17 years, Horus Music have seen roaring success supporting arread more

top# 5 articles

1
Le Le Pangey: The first song from ‘Dange’ offers a sneak peek into the intriguing realm of the film

MUMBAI: Hardhvarshan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu starrer Bejoy Nambiar’s Hindi-Tamil Bilingual film unveils the first song from the...read more

2
Ramji Gulati drops a heartfelt Valentine's day anthem: 'Never Let You Go'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer, composer, and music maestro Ramji Gulati has unveiled his latest masterpiece just in time for Valentine's Day. Titled "...read more

3
Kiko announces 'Digital Family' album with Agoria collaboration 'Second Life'

MUMBAI :  With deep roots in the French Touch movement, Kiko is a prominent figure within the international dance music scene, renowned for his high...read more

4
Kim Kardashian shares Kanye West's new music video featuring their daughter North

MUMBAI: Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, is making a comeback in the music scene with his upcoming album, and it seems he's receiving support...read more

5
AIRBEAT ONE Festival 2024 – Line Up Phase 2

MUMBAI: Line Up Phase 2 reveals over 110 artists for 2024, including DJ Mag Top 100 acts like Afrojack, Alok, Blasterjaxx, Dany Avila, Indira...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games