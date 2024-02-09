RadioandMusic
Akanksha Bhandari soothes hearts with her enchanting new track ‘Kehna Hai’

MUMBAI: The talented indie singer-songwriter, Akanksha Bhandari returns with her first single of the year, a soft romantic ballad that emphasises upon confessing one’s feelings, titled ‘Kehna Hai’ recorded in her mesmerising voice. The song is an intimate love song that talks about being honest about your feelings with the person you love and the nervousness involved in the process, with a tad bit of hope that it all turns out in your favour towards the end.

With heartfelt lyrics and a passionate melody, this composition serves as a perfect platform for those who want to confess their deepest feelings of love.

Sharing her thoughts about this track, Akanksha says, “‘Kehna hai’ is one of my most special songs. I wrote it in 2019 when I wanted to confess my feelings to the person I love. It is a reflection of the courage you have to gather to express your emotions and lay your honest, vulnerable feelings out there. It's like a musical love letter! The best part about this song is that the guy who has produced it, is the one for whom I wrote the song – my one true love, who is now my fiance. So, I guess we can say that the song worked!”

“I have also made a very fairytale-like dance music video with some contemporary and waltz to go with the music. This is my first time trying something that is so out of my comfort zone. I’ve always loved dancing but I had never explored this dance form and after a lot of practice and efforts, it has all come together so beautifully that I am really excited about the music video too”, adds Akanksha.

The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with a beautiful music video featuring Akanksha out on her YouTube channel.

