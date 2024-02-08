RadioandMusic
News |  08 Feb 2024

Under 25 Summit 2024 unveiled: India’s foremost Youth Festival makes a grand return!

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated Under 25 Summit, renowned as one of India's premier festivals, is set to make a spectacular comeback this year. Celebrating the infinite potential of today's youth, the Under 25 Summit has established itself as a global pinnacle of youth celebrations, bringing together students, creators, performers, and thought leaders. Scheduled for March 9th and 10th, 2024, this year's edition will unfold at the iconic Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru.

With numerous successful editions under its belt, the Summit stands as one of India's triumphant edutainment intellectual properties, having attracted over 100,000 students. Renowned for its top-tier curation, the Summit seamlessly converges various fields through inspirational speaker sessions, talent discovery platforms, enriching workshops, engaging panel discussions, and interactive experience zones, promising an enriching experience for all attendees.

The star-studded lineup for this year includes luminaries such as Vikrant Massey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Babil Khan, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Nikhil Kamath, Ankush Bahuguna, Bharg Kale, and Kenny Sebastian, among others to be announced soon. Previous editions have featured illustrious speakers like Rana Daggubati, Tanmay Bhat, Alaya F, Abhay Deol, and Sadhguru.

The Under 25 Universe, a pioneering learning-technology company focused on holistic education and independent thought leadership of the youth, is an integral part of this celebrated Summit. Captivating a devoted following through its innovative app, the Under 25 Summit, and multiple media platforms, it has recently been acquired by Collective Artists Network, India's pop culture marketplace. For this year's Summit, operational responsibilities are in collaboration with The Silly Fellows.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO at Collective Artists Network, expressed his excitement, stating, “The Summit is arguably the most compelling youth IP in the country today. Seeing its planned trajectory, I wish I could be a student again to experience something like this. The entire Collective flywheel is propelling the summit to its true potential. If you want to know what young India is up to, then this is the place to be on the 9th and 10th of March. The teams have worked hard to ensure a memorable experience for everyone.”

Anto Philip, CEO and Co-Founder of Under 25 Universe, remarked, “The summit is a annual culmination of everything that represents youth culture at large, with over 300 students coming together to build, curate and celebrate confusion we are all set to make this year a very intentional and meaningful one with the best conversations on stage, handpicked performances and an array of experience zones for our 20,000+ attendees.”

Shreyans Jain, Co-founder of Under 25 Universe, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming Summit, “The journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Through the Summit, we aspire to redefine the landscape of youth engagement, providing a platform where curiosity, creativity, and community converge. Together, we are not just organizing an event; we are crafting an immersive journey for the youth, inspiring them to think beyond boundaries and embark on a path of continuous learning and growth."

Tickets for this highly anticipated event start at just 999/- and are exclusively available on Paytm Insider. Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this cultural extravaganza that promises to inspire, entertain, and redefine the youth experience!

