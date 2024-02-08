These singers are set to appear at 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2

MUMBAI: Lineup for the second season of 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2 is surely going to be a treat for the fans. According to sources, renowned singers including Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Digvijay Singh, Kanishk Seth, Cyli Khare, and MC Square will be featured in this season.
Diljit Dosanjh and Shreya Ghoshal are set to enthrall audiences at the upcoming season of ‘Coke Studio Bharat’, as announced in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India on February 8.
Check out trailer below:
