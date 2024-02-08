RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Feb 2024 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

Sue Foley announces new One Guitar Woman album and release first single - Elizabeth Cotten's 'Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie'

MUMBAI : Sue Foley’s new acoustic solo album, ONE GUITAR WOMAN is a moving tribute to the female pioneers of guitar, the women whose music and lives delivered the inspiration and paved the way for those that followed. Sue honors artists spanning a whole spectrum of styles. She writes in her liner notes, “They were massively talented, and they all possessed courage and vision which transformed both their cultures and the story of the guitar.”

True to the album title, Sue performs all these songs with ONE GUITAR. While many of Sue’s fans are used to seeing her playing “Pinky,” her pink paisley Fender Telecaster through her Fender Bassman amp, for this album she chose a nylon-string acoustic guitar, a flamenco Blanca made by master luthier Salvadore Castillo, purchased by Sue on a 2022 excursion to Paracho, Mexico.

The first single, available now, is “Oh Babe It Ain’t No Lie”, a delicately nuanced track from Elizabeth Cotten. Sue captures the playful yet plaintive tone of the original, but doesn’t imitate the voice of Cotten, who didn’t record until she was quite elderly. Sue sings in her own voice, which is strong and vibrant. "‘Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie’ is one of my favorite songs to play on guitar,” says Sue. “I just love that Piedmont fingerpicking that was made famous by the incomparable, Elizabeth Cotten. Cotten had an original guitar style, as she played left-handed and upside down, so her songs are not easy to tackle. She also had such charm and character in her voice, and wit in her lyrics. Her songs can be challenging to learn but they're always so fun and satisfying when you figure them out. This one just makes me smile every time I play it.”

ONE GUITAR WOMAN also covers the hard-driving Memphis Minnie and icons like Maybelle Carter and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, as well as heroes like French classical guitarist Ida Presti, Tejano sensation Lydia Mendoza, and the often-underrated Charo. Less well-known but equally compelling are Southern blues women Geeshie Wiley and Elvie Thomas. All in all, the twelve tracks of this album pay deference to eight female guitarists.

Foley is a complete artist, and the album features her songwriting as well as her guitar playing and singing.  “Maybelle’s Guitar,” is Sue’s original composition that incorporates Maybelle Carter’s signature “Carter Scratch” guitar style while telling the story of the vast influence and power of the Carter Family’s music. Lydia Mendoza’s Tejano classic “Mal Hombre” is performed in Spanish, and Foley contributes her own English-language verse, which is far superior to the translation.

The album includes two instrumentals: “Romance in A Minor” by virtuoso violinist Niccolò Paganini is derived from guitarist Ida Presti’s interpretation. Sue’s version is heart-rending. Also featured is the explosive flamenco “La Malagueña”, popularized by Charo.

The full album will be released worldwide on March 29, 2024 on Stony Plain Records.

Sue will soon be debuting her ONE GUITAR WOMAN show, a solo show which will celebrate the lives, stories and music of the female pioneers of guitar. It will incorporate multimedia elements and present some great music as well as uplifting, provocative stories of brave, trailblazing women. This show will be presented in theaters on select dates through 2024.

Sue Foley has released thirteen albums and won many awards, including the Blues Music Award for Traditional Female Artist of the Year, which she has won three consecutive times; she is once again nominated in this category for 2024.

 

Tags
Sue Foley One guitar woman music Songs
Related news
 | 08 Feb 2024

These singers are set to appear at 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2

MUMBAI: Lineup for the second season of 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2 is surely going to be a treat for the fans.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2024

Under 25 Summit 2024 unveiled: India’s foremost Youth Festival makes a grand return!

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated Under 25 Summit, renowned as one of India's premier festivals, is set to make a spectacular comeback this year.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2024

Shreya Sharma unveils her latest "Soyi/Khoyi" with Shreya Jain

MUMBAI: Renowned indie singer-songwriters Shreya Sharma and Shreya Jain are set to captivate audiences with their upcoming single 'Soyi/Khoyi,' a heartfelt ballad about the maddening nature of falling in love.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2024

Celebrating 11 Years of Sachin-Jigar's musical magic with 'Any Body Can Dance' Music

MUMBAI: Composer Sachin-Jigar has created music for popular soundtracks for films like Saibo, Apna Bana Le, Bezubaan, Jeena Jeena and Dance Basanti.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2024

Alberto Rigoni announces new upcoming album 'Unexpected Lullabies'

MUMBAI: On June 4th 2024, Alberto Rigoni is set to release an album called Unexpected Lullabies, a true original idea, never done before. The album contains songs that will be half sweet and half rock-metal.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify surpasses 600 Million monthly active users, reports strong Q4 2023 earnings

MUMBAI: Spotify, the popular streaming service, announced today that it has reached a milestone oread more

Dhruvank Vaidya elevates as Head of Music and Podcasts at Spotify India

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify has elevated Dhruvank Vaidya read more

IMI calls for Metaverse accountability on Intellectual Property Rights

MUMBAI: Indian Music Industry Calls for Enhanced Accountability in Metaverse The Indian Music Indread more

IPRS empowers new and upcoming artists: A deep dive into copyright, royalties, and creator rights at Deccan Alternative Music Conference 2024

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is set to mark its presence at the Deccan Alteread more

Red FM and Western Railway collaborate to celebrate the Mumbai Local

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly joins hands with read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sue Foley announces new One Guitar Woman album and release first single - Elizabeth Cotten's 'Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie'

MUMBAI : Sue Foley’s new acoustic solo album, ONE GUITAR WOMAN is a moving tribute to the female pioneers of guitar, the women whose music and lives...read more

2
Kanye West tops charts with two No. 1 Albums ahead of musical comeback

MUMBAI: Kanye West is gearing up for a monumental comeback in the music industry with his highly-anticipated Vultures series, set to debut in just a...read more

3
Shreya Sharma unveils her latest "Soyi/Khoyi" with Shreya Jain

MUMBAI: Renowned indie singer-songwriters Shreya Sharma and Shreya Jain are set to captivate audiences with their upcoming single 'Soyi/Khoyi,' a...read more

4
Taylor Swift's legal team clashes with student over Private Jet tracking

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's legal team has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Jack Sweeney, a 21-year-old student at the University of Central Florida,...read more

5
Celebrating 11 Years of Sachin-Jigar's musical magic with 'Any Body Can Dance' Music

MUMBAI: Composer Sachin-Jigar has created music for popular soundtracks for films like Saibo, Apna Bana Le, Bezubaan, Jeena Jeena and Dance Basanti. read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games