Shreya Sharma unveils her latest "Soyi/Khoyi" with Shreya Jain

MUMBAI: Renowned indie singer-songwriters Shreya Sharma and Shreya Jain are set to captivate audiences with their upcoming single 'Soyi/Khoyi,' a heartfelt ballad about the maddening nature of falling in love.

The track promises to resonate with listeners, offering a dreamy soundtrack for romantic moments. 'Soyi/Khoyi' is a musical exploration of the enchanting aspects of falling in love – from the subtle distractions to the blissful smiles and the joy of receiving a text from a significant other.

The song, reminiscent of dreamy melodies, car rides, and memorable first kisses, aspires to become a cherished addition to Valentine's Day playlists, enhancing the ambience of dates and dinners. The track is produced by Nakul Chugh, who adds his unique touch to the overall sonic experience.

Shreya Sharma, an accomplished indie singer-songwriter known for her contributions to Bollywood hits like 'Prada' and 'Duppata,' takes the lead in 'Soyi/Khoyi.' This single marks a departure from her previous collaborations, such as 'Rani' and 'Soneya Ve,' all of which garnered acclaim from media platforms.

Collaborating with Shreya on this enchanting ballad is the multitalented Shreya Jain, an esteemed singer-songwriter-producer who has left a mark on the indie music scene. Recognized as the OG Indie Singer at the Mirchi OG Awards and having recently graced the stage at NH7, she brings her unparalleled musical prowess as a composer and writer to 'Soyi/Khoyi'.

'Soyi/Khoyi' is not just a song; it's a narrative of love's madness, expertly crafted by two exceptional artists which will be released across all streaming platforms on February 1st.