RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Feb 2024 17:30 |  By RnMTeam

Shreya Sharma unveils her latest "Soyi/Khoyi" with Shreya Jain

MUMBAI: Renowned indie singer-songwriters Shreya Sharma and Shreya Jain are set to captivate audiences with their upcoming single 'Soyi/Khoyi,' a heartfelt ballad about the maddening nature of falling in love.

The track promises to resonate with listeners, offering a dreamy soundtrack for romantic moments. 'Soyi/Khoyi' is a musical exploration of the enchanting aspects of falling in love – from the subtle distractions to the blissful smiles and the joy of receiving a text from a significant other.

The song, reminiscent of dreamy melodies, car rides, and memorable first kisses, aspires to become a cherished addition to Valentine's Day playlists, enhancing the ambience of dates and dinners. The track is produced by Nakul Chugh, who adds his unique touch to the overall sonic experience.

Shreya Sharma, an accomplished indie singer-songwriter known for her contributions to Bollywood hits like 'Prada' and 'Duppata,' takes the lead in 'Soyi/Khoyi.' This single marks a departure from her previous collaborations, such as 'Rani' and 'Soneya Ve,' all of which garnered acclaim from media platforms.

Collaborating with Shreya on this enchanting ballad is the multitalented Shreya Jain, an esteemed singer-songwriter-producer who has left a mark on the indie music scene. Recognized as the OG Indie Singer at the Mirchi OG Awards and having recently graced the stage at NH7, she brings her unparalleled musical prowess as a composer and writer to 'Soyi/Khoyi'.

'Soyi/Khoyi' is not just a song; it's a narrative of love's madness, expertly crafted by two exceptional artists which will be released across all streaming platforms on February 1st.

Tags
Shreya Sharma Soyi/Khoyi Shreya Jain music
Related news
 | 08 Feb 2024

Sue Foley announces new One Guitar Woman album and release first single - Elizabeth Cotten's 'Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie'

MUMBAI : Sue Foley’s new acoustic solo album, ONE GUITAR WOMAN is a moving tribute to the female pioneers of guitar, the women whose music and lives delivered the inspiration and paved the way for those that followed. Sue honors artists spanning a whole spectrum of styles.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2024

These singers are set to appear at 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2

MUMBAI: Lineup for the second season of 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2 is surely going to be a treat for the fans.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2024

Under 25 Summit 2024 unveiled: India’s foremost Youth Festival makes a grand return!

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated Under 25 Summit, renowned as one of India's premier festivals, is set to make a spectacular comeback this year.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2024

Celebrating 11 Years of Sachin-Jigar's musical magic with 'Any Body Can Dance' Music

MUMBAI: Composer Sachin-Jigar has created music for popular soundtracks for films like Saibo, Apna Bana Le, Bezubaan, Jeena Jeena and Dance Basanti.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2024

Alberto Rigoni announces new upcoming album 'Unexpected Lullabies'

MUMBAI: On June 4th 2024, Alberto Rigoni is set to release an album called Unexpected Lullabies, a true original idea, never done before. The album contains songs that will be half sweet and half rock-metal.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify surpasses 600 Million monthly active users, reports strong Q4 2023 earnings

MUMBAI: Spotify, the popular streaming service, announced today that it has reached a milestone oread more

Dhruvank Vaidya elevates as Head of Music and Podcasts at Spotify India

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify has elevated Dhruvank Vaidya read more

IMI calls for Metaverse accountability on Intellectual Property Rights

MUMBAI: Indian Music Industry Calls for Enhanced Accountability in Metaverse The Indian Music Indread more

IPRS empowers new and upcoming artists: A deep dive into copyright, royalties, and creator rights at Deccan Alternative Music Conference 2024

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is set to mark its presence at the Deccan Alteread more

Red FM and Western Railway collaborate to celebrate the Mumbai Local

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly joins hands with read more

top# 5 articles

1
Celebrating 11 Years of Sachin-Jigar's musical magic with 'Any Body Can Dance' Music

MUMBAI: Composer Sachin-Jigar has created music for popular soundtracks for films like Saibo, Apna Bana Le, Bezubaan, Jeena Jeena and Dance Basanti. read more

2
Sue Foley announces new One Guitar Woman album and release first single - Elizabeth Cotten's 'Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie'

MUMBAI : Sue Foley’s new acoustic solo album, ONE GUITAR WOMAN is a moving tribute to the female pioneers of guitar, the women whose music and lives...read more

3
These singers are set to appear at 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2

MUMBAI: Lineup for the second season of 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2 is surely going to be a treat for the fans. According to sources, renowned...read more

4
Shreya Sharma unveils her latest "Soyi/Khoyi" with Shreya Jain

MUMBAI: Renowned indie singer-songwriters Shreya Sharma and Shreya Jain are set to captivate audiences with their upcoming single 'Soyi/Khoyi,' a...read more

5
Under 25 Summit 2024 unveiled: India’s foremost Youth Festival makes a grand return!

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated Under 25 Summit, renowned as one of India's premier festivals, is set to make a spectacular comeback this year....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games