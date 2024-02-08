Ramji Gulati drops a heartfelt Valentine's day anthem: 'Never Let You Go'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer, composer, and music maestro Ramji Gulati has unveiled his latest masterpiece just in time for Valentine's Day. Titled "Never Let You Go," this romantic ballad is a heartfelt dedication to keeping your beloved close to your heart.

Watch the song here-

https://youtu.be/--guGWFU8gU?si=JzNVTuk-Xcrc9tyZ

With soul-stirring vocals by Ramji Gulati himself and featuring the enchanting Ivana Iva Brcan, "Never Let You Go" is set to captivate listeners with its poignant melody and touching lyrics. Penned by the talented wordsmith Taaj, the song's message resonates deeply with those who believe in cherishing their partner and making them feel cherished every day.

Behind the scenes, the production team, led by producers Sandeep Agarwal and Rohan Palrecha, has spared no effort in ensuring that every note and every beat of "Never Let You Go" delivers an unforgettable musical experience. The accompanying visuals, crafted by United White Flag, perfectly complement the song's sentiment, bringing its emotional core to life on screen.

Sung, composer and music by the maverick himself, Ramji Gulati says ”Never Let You Go’ is a promise to hold onto love and cherish every moment with your special someone. With heartfelt lyrics and a soulful melody, it's our way of celebrating the timeless bond of love this Valentine's Day”

Ivana Iva Brcan who is featured in the song says ”Never Let You Go promises to be the ultimate romantic gesture this Valentine's Day, offering couples a timeless anthem to celebrate their love and commitment. Whether shared over a candlelit dinner or as a surprise serenade, this enchanting melody is sure to leave a lasting impression on the hearts of listeners everywhere”

Taaj, the lyricist of the song expresses, "In 'Never Let You Go,' I aimed to encapsulate the essence of true love—unwavering, eternal, and deeply cherished. It's a poetic ode to the enduring commitment we make to keep our loved ones close to our hearts, always”

Sandeep Agarwal, the producer, reflects, "With 'Never Let You Go,' our goal was to create a musical masterpiece that resonates with the universal theme of love. From the composition to the production, every aspect of the song was crafted with the intention of touching the hearts of listeners and reminding them of the power of love to transcend time and distance”

Rohan Palrecha, the producer, shares, "‘Never Let You Go’ is a labor of love, born from a collective desire to create something truly special for Valentine's Day. It's a testament to the dedication and passion of everyone involved, and I believe it will strike a chord with audiences, inspiring them to cherish their loved ones even more deeply.”