News |  08 Feb 2024 13:41 |  By RnMTeam

Megan Thee Stallion strikes unique partnership with Warner Music Group

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has inked a groundbreaking deal with Warner Music Group (WMG), granting her unprecedented artistic independence while leveraging WMG's global resources.

Under the agreement announced on Friday, Megan will release music through her independent label, Hot Girl Productions, retaining full ownership of her masters and publishing, and maintaining creative control over her releases.

Moreover, she gains access to WMG's distribution and marketing network and can bring artists from her imprint into the WMG ecosystem. Known for chart-topping hits like "Savage," "WAP," and "Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion has garnered widespread acclaim, amassing over 28 million monthly Spotify listeners, nearly 32 million Instagram followers, and 6 million YouTube subscribers. Her latest single, "HISS," soared to the top of Apple Music's Global charts, Spotify's US charts, iTunes, and YouTube Trending shortly after its release. The track, her second solo release via Hot Girl Productions, follows the success of her previous single, "Cobra," which shed light on mental health.

Megan's partnership with WMG marks a significant milestone in her career, with WMG Recorded Music CEO Max Lousada praising her as an "artistic force" and a "mogul in the making." Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez echoed this sentiment, lauding Megan's trailblazing spirit and predicting that her collaboration with WMG would reshape the music industry.

In her own words, Megan expressed excitement about embarking on this new chapter and working with WMG to "create history" together. With Roc Nation's management, she aims to empower other independent artists to follow suit and assert their power in the industry.

The partnership signifies a shift in the traditional music industry model, highlighting the potential for artists to forge their own paths while benefiting from the support of major labels like WMG.

