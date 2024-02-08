RadioandMusic
08 Feb 2024

Kanye West's Instagram Reels amass 8M views in just one hour

MUMBAI: Kanye West, aged 46, unveiled the latest trailer for his upcoming single "Talking/Once Again." 
 
He also celebrated a milestone on Twitter, announcing that his Instagram reels had surpassed 8 million views in just one hour. 
 
 
Notably, the video prominently features his daughter North, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, taking center stage.
