Celebrating 11 Years of Sachin-Jigar's musical magic with 'Any Body Can Dance' Music

MUMBAI: Composer Sachin-Jigar has created music for popular soundtracks for films like Saibo, Apna Bana Le, Bezubaan, Jeena Jeena and Dance Basanti.

The talented duo completed 11 years of their dance music album ' Any Body Can Dance'. Directed by Remo D'Souza, 'Any Body Can Dance' gave an energetic collection of about 9 songs that thrilled fans. The film's soundtrack, which includes chart-topping songs like 'Bezubaan', 'Saada Dil Vi Tu', and 'Sorry Sorry', has received a lot of love and respect from fans around the world.

The songs have not only entertained but also inspired countless individuals to groove to the beats and embrace the joy of dance. Among these, 'Bezubaan' and 'Saada Dil Vi Tu' have become absolute favorites, winning hearts everywhere. 'Bezubaan' with its catchy beats and expressive choreography has created a huge wave to the fans.

Meanwhile 'Saada Dil Vi Tu' holds a special place, especially during the Ganpati festival, when people dance to its upbeat pace, making it a timeless favourite. These songs continue to amaze fans, inspiring them to dance their hearts out. Sachin-Jigar, the dynamic music duo, has been consistently delivering a string of chart-topping hits across various mediums. Their contributions to blockbuster films such as 'Bhediya,' 'Farzi,' 'Kanjoos Makhichos,' 'Kutch Express,' and 'Zara Hatke Zara Backe.'

In addition to their film successes, Sachin-Jigar's creative genius also shines through their web shows, including the widely acclaimed 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' and the captivating ' Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.