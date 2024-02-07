Taylor Swift's legal team clashes with student over Private Jet tracking

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's legal team has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Jack Sweeney, a 21-year-old student at the University of Central Florida, demanding that he cease sharing the location data of her private jet. Swift's lawyers argue that Sweeney's tracking of the take-offs and landings of planes belonging to wealthy individuals, including Swift herself, amounts to "stalking."

The letter, sent in December, emphasizes the potential threat to Swift's safety and well-being posed by the dissemination of this information, citing her history of dealing with stalkers and the risks posed by providing a "roadmap" for criminals. While Sweeney maintains that he has no harmful intentions and believes in transparency, Swift's team asserts that his actions have contributed to increased attention from potential stalkers, as evidenced by a recent arrest outside Swift's home.

Despite the controversy, Sweeney's posts do not disclose the identities of the travelers or their destinations upon landing. In addition to Swift, Sweeney has also tracked the private flights of other high-profile individuals such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.