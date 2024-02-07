RadioandMusic
San Diego CA reggae/rock/soul band The Goodies announce self-titled EP-- Out on February 9

MUMBAI : San Diego, CA reggae/rock/soul band The Goodies, founded by Justin Goodman ("Goodie") and Zan, have announced their debut self-titled EP, set for release on February 9th.

Goodman says, "This self titled EP is our heart and soul painted on a musical canvas, including all the beautiful happiness, sadness, love, tragedy, and upliftment that we have inside of us. It’s a journey through our musical childhood, and modern-day influences, combined in a bountiful mash up, and authentic interpretation of The Goodies."

Of the EP's first single, Goodman explains, "All the Love We Bring" is a liberating song about how at the end of the day, love is really all we have to give and receive. At the studio there is always action, and the homie Todd dropped by and kept saying that in the end it's all about the love we bring, it took off from there and became one of the top faves fast! It’s upbeat and to the point incorporating Reggae, Dub, rock, and soul. "All the Love We Bring" is a song for the people who suffer at the expense of the elite, intended to set us all free!"

Recorded at Orange County's 17th Street Recording Studio (Sublime, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Slightly Stoopid) the EP features all original songs and follows the release of recent singles "Runnin", "Around The World" and "The Maze."

Pre-save the self-titled EP here: https://ffm.to/n0bek6p

Over the past several months, the band has built a growing and loyal following via their viral series of cover songs which showcases The Goodies putting their spin on beloved songs from the likes of Nirvana, Bob Dylan, Guns N Roses, Willie Nelson, Queen and many more.

Stream the cover song series here: https://www.instagram.com/thegoodiesmusic.

The Goodies Self-Titled EP Credits:

Music Production: 17th Street Recording Studios, Costa Mesa CA

Vocals, Bass, and Guitar: Justin "Goodie" Goodman

Vocals: Zan, Nick Sabia

Bass and Guitar: Lewis Richards (Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid)

Keys: Ronnie King (Pepper, Pennywise)

Drums: Jamey Zeb Dekofsky (Tribal Seeds)

Horns: Eric Hirschhorn (Rebelution, Tribal Seeds, Matisyahu, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, Wyclef Jean)

