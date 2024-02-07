Reviving India's Classical Music Roots: Sitar Harmonizes with Clarinet

MUMBAI: "Dhik tana dhik..." exclaimed Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and V Selvaganesh as they celebrated their Grammy win with rhythmic taals.

But what exactly did they win the Grammy for? Surprisingly, many are unaware of their achievement at the 66th Grammy Awards – their acclaimed album titled 'This Moment,' released in 2023. The band, known as 'Shakti,' masterfully blends Jazz fusion with Indian classical melodies. Yet, the lack of recognition highlights a broader trend: the dwindling presence of classical music performances that were once a cultural staple across India.

Recently, “I had the privilege of attending Anoushka Shankar's concert in Delhi at the Siri Fort stadium”. Renowned for her exquisite sitar-playing skills inherited from her father, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Anoushka delivered a mesmerizing performance.

Accompanied by Arun Ghosh on clarinet, Sarathy Korwar on drums, Tom Farmer on cello, and Pirashanna Thevarajah on dholak, she enchanted the audience with tunes from her latest album 'Forever, For Now' and classics like 'Reunion.' Amidst her captivating repertoire, one particular piece stood out – a classical composition by her father titled 'Firenight.' Witnessing Pandit Ravi Shankar's own daughter breathe life into his timeless melodies left us spellbound, evoking goosebumps and making the night truly unforgettable.

However, not everyone appreciates the classical music legacy Pandit Shankar left behind. Anoushka understands that music evolves with time, and she adeptly blends traditional tunes with modern elements like clarinet, drums, and cello to cater to today's audiences while honoring her father's legacy.