News |  07 Feb 2024 17:27 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West tops charts with two No. 1 Albums ahead of musical comeback

MUMBAI: Kanye West is gearing up for a monumental comeback in the music industry with his highly-anticipated Vultures series, set to debut in just a matter of days.

Amidst the buzz surrounding these upcoming albums, West continues to assert his dominance on the Billboard charts. Currently, West holds the top position on two significant Billboard rankings: Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums. His album, Donda, has been a fixture atop these charts for an extended period, showcasing his enduring influence in the Christian and gospel genres.

Remarkably, Donda has reigned supreme on the Top Gospel Albums chart for an impressive 122 weeks out of the 127 weeks it has been featured. Similarly, on the Top Christian Albums chart, West's album has held the No. 1 spot for 95 out of the 127 weeks it has been present. While West's focus may be on his forthcoming Vultures series, his earlier hip-hop collections still resonate with fans.

Despite no longer clinching the top spots, albums like Graduation and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy continue to garner streams and purchases across the country, maintaining their presence on the charts. Despite facing setbacks in recent years due to controversies and brand deals fallout, West's enduring presence on the Billboard charts underscores his continued relevance and the anticipation surrounding his upcoming releases.

As he prepares to unleash his Vultures series, West's return to the music scene is eagerly awaited by fans and industry observers alike.

