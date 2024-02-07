Kanishk Seth and Aabha Hanjura unveil their vibrant Kashmiri wedding anthem 'Maenziraat'

MUMBAI : The celebrated Indian music producer, composer and singer Kanishk Seth, renowned for his hit track ‘Rangi Saari’ joins forces with esteemed Kashmiri folk artist Aabha Hanjura to introduce their latest collaboration, ‘Maenziraat’. The song beautifully encapsulates the traditional spirit of a Kashmiri wedding, transforming the traditional pre-wedding Mehndiraat into a modern electro-folk-pop extravaganza.

With vibrant rhythms and an upbeat melody, ‘Maenziraat’ sets for the perfect song for engaging in Kashmiri pre-wedding celebrations. As the bride gets adorned with henna, the song reveals a joyous revelry of family and friends in this lively musical celebration. With infectious beats and cheerful lyrics, it’s the perfect anthem for the spirited moments leading up to the big day.

Sharing his thoughts on this release, Kanishk says, “‘Maenziraat’ is a special night for Kashmiris - full of festivities and love. Using rabab and santoor (that are native to Kashmiri music) and adding a lot of voices to recreate the ambience of friends and family coming along were all conscious decisions. The idea is to teleport listeners to the celebrations as authentically as possible while still bringing something fresh in the folk-pop space. I’ve always wanted to work on a Kashmiri song, and when I heard what Aabha had written and composed, I knew this was the one!”

Talking about the inspiration behind the track, Aabha explains, “Growing up, the Kashmiri Mehndiraat was always my favourite part about weddings and I had always wanted to bring alive a Kashmiri wedding into a song and with ‘Maenziraat’ we’ve tried to do just that. Making this song has been such fun with Kanishk as it brings both our worlds together in a beautiful way!”

The track is available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with a lyrical visualizer going live on Kanishk’s official YouTube channel, all set to give listeners a typical Kashmiri wedding vibe.