K-Pop sensation Moonbyul makes a comeback with fresh music: Drops Single and music video for "Think About"

MUMBAI: Moonbyul, the acclaimed South Korean singer and member of the popular girl group Mamamoo, has returned to the music scene with a bang. Dropping her latest single and accompanying music video titled "Think About," Moonbyul once again proves her prowess as a dynamic performer.
In the visually captivating "Think About" video, Moonbyul is seen enjoying a vibrant party atmosphere with friends, exuding her signature charisma as they dance beneath the dazzling glow of a disco ball. This release serves as a tantalizing glimpse into Moonbyul's forthcoming album, "Starlit of Muse," marking her first full-length solo endeavor. Scheduled for release on February 20th, "Starlit of Muse" is poised to showcase Moonbyul's evolution as an artist and solidify her standing as a solo sensation.
Building upon the success of her previous solo EPs, "Dark Side of the Moon" and "6equence," Moonbyul continues to captivate audiences with her unique blend of talent and artistry.
As a pivotal member of Mamamoo, alongside Solar, Wheein, and Hwasa, Moonbyul's musical contributions have left an indelible mark on the K-pop landscape. With "Starlit of Muse" on the horizon, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in Moonbyul's musical journey, confident that she will once again deliver an unforgettable listening experience.
