"Bekaar Dil" song from "Fighter" just released!

MUMBAI: 'Bekaar Dil': The Latest Sensation from the Blockbuster 'Fighter' The blockbuster film 'Fighter,' starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover, continues to soar in success following its theatrical release.
With earnings surpassing Rs.306.16 crore, as reported by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film's stellar storyline is complemented by its standout songs. Each track from the album has captivated audiences, becoming the talk of the town. Adding to the excitement, a new song titled 'Bekaar Dil' has been unveiled for all the 'Fighter' fans.
Anil Kapoor recently took to his social media platform to share the song with his followers. Accompanying the video, he wrote, "Stealing hearts with #BekaarDil Song out now!"
