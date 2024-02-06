RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Feb 2024 15:08 |  By RnMTeam

New, immersive show ‘The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience’ kicks off in Chennai

MUMBAI: Considered to be one of the most influential figures in the history of Western art, Dutch Post-Impressionist master Vincent van Gogh is also a popular choice for modern, immersive exhibitions where technology meets art. While his 2,100 artworks are scattered round the globe in museums and private collections, immersive experiences that turn the walls and floors of an exhibition space into a kind of van Gogh dream world have popped up around the world from New York to New Delhi, from Chicago and now in Chennai.

Tickets for Hyderabad are now on sale here

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience is currently on display at Express Avenue Mall in Chennai till March 17, 2024.

Van Gogh experienced life and the world intensely and his bold, dramatic brushstrokes conveyed joy, anxiety and anguish his mind held.

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience brings out the colours and emotions of the Dutch master’s paintings via an unparalleled visual spectacle, boasting India’s first 22K lumen projection and largest screens in India, and a specially created music score by Mitch de Klein that breathes new life into van Gogh’s timeless masterpieces.

The exhibit is scheduled to travel from Chennai to Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata, and other Tier I cities, providing a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the beauty of van Gogh's masterpieces in a way never seen before.

Tickets for the exhibit can be bought on Insider.in here.

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience 2024 in Chennai
Presented by The Silly Fellows in collaboration with creative entrepreneur Nikhil Chinapa – who also serves as the official curator and brand ambassador for the exhibit – the first edition of the Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience 2024 kicked off in Chennai on February 2 with a specially-curated line-up of 70 visually captivating pieces from van Gogh’s extraordinary collection of artworks including Starry Night, Sunflowers, Wheatfield with Crows, Irises, illuminating every brushstroke and color with never-before-seen clarity.

Expressing his excitement on the experience, Nikhil Chinapa says, “Immersive experiences like The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience are instrumental in democratizing art and making it accessible to a wider audience,” adding, “I believe that this experience will be a game-changer and trendsetter for the Indian art scene, igniting a renewed passion for art appreciation and consumption.”

"In a world where our local audience’s taste has been shaped by global cultural experiences, we’re flipping the script,” adds The Silly Fellow’s co-founder Sharan John. “This isn't just about art; it's a bold move to redefine cultural experiences in our own backyard, giving every doorstep a front-row seat to the avant-garde of today’s creative narrative.”

The content for this captivating showcase was meticulously crafted over a span of three months, ensuring a rich and engaging experience for visitors. The 30-minute journey through the exhibition unfolds across four carefully curated spaces, each designed to offer a distinct facet of the artist’s work.

The Education Room serves as an informative and insightful introduction, providing context and background to van Gogh’s life and artistic journey. The first room in the experience, it takes visitors through the tapestry of his work and life.

The Infinity Room, as the name suggests, is an expansive space where visitors find themselves in an immersive and awe-inspiring environment.

The Immersive Room transports attendees deeper into the world of Vincent van Gogh. Dynamic projections and sensory elements enhance the connection between the audience and the artist's creations.

After the immersive journey, visitors can explore The Merchandise Store, where they can take home souvenirs and mementos related to the exhibition. Finally, the experience concludes with an Art Themed Cafe, providing a space for reflection and relaxation, allowing attendees to unwind and discuss their impressions of the exhibition over a special van Gogh-inspired menu.

Exhibits like The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience reflect a growing appetite for immersive and culturally enriching events, solidifying its place as a must-see, Instagram-friendly spectacle for the 21st century consumer.

Tags
Nikhil Chinapa New York Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 06 Feb 2024

Canada’s Macabre Metallers Blood Opera announce album 'Songs in the Key of Death'

MUMBAI: They were born in blood, conceived in Hell, and reanimated by accident! Bent on cannibalizing the entire human race, Toronto, Canada’s Blood Opera has already infected whole populations with their raunchy and often controversial live displays of violence, gore, and perverse sexual acts!

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Gig update: Maestro Pt. Uday Bhawalkar live Dhrupad performance on 10th Feb 2024

MUMBAI: Sangamam, an initiative by The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) to embrace the legacy and creativity of Indian Art and Culture through enriching performances by respected artists of our country.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Icelandic metal act Myrmann release new album "Pagan Rituals"

MUMBAI: "Pagan Rituals" is Myrmann second solo album, Much heavier than the debut solo album "Tranquility". The new album is a mixture of Modern and old school metal, with focus on roughness, heavy riffs, blasting bass drum, soaring guitar leads and some eighties influenced guitar solos.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Nisa announces debut album out 4/26 on Tender Loving Empire Records

MUMBAI :  Nisa has announced her debut album Shapeshifting due out April 26 via Tender Loving Empire Records.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Ace violinist Kala Ramnath to mesmerize Mumbai with Bhushan Parchure, Sangeet Haldipur, and Dipesh Varma

MUMBAI: Kala Ramnath, a globally celebrated violinist is all set to grace the stage with the Kala Ramnath Collective World Fusion concert at the prestigious NMACC Mumbai, BKC, on February 10th.

read more

RnM Biz

Rowena Kay Mascarenhas, Executive Director of TiE Boston, among Top Women Leaders of DC for 2024

MUMBAI  - TiE Boston Executive Director, Rowena Kay Mascarenhas, has been named to the read more

Downtown, Hipgnosis, and NMPA stand firmly with Universal Music Group in TikTok battle

MUMBAI: Primary Wave, a major player in the music industry representing iconic artists such as Boread more

Music reports completes acquisition of Music Licensing and Data Platform Blokur

MUMBAI: Established in 2015, London-based Blokur functions as a music data and licensing platformread more

55th edition of the ABBY One Show Awards 2024 to be held from 29th-31st May 2024 at Goafest

MUMBAI : The Advertising Club gears up to announce the 55th edition of The ABBY One Show Awards 2read more

TuneCore Accelerator Report : India amongst fastest growing regions showing 16% quarter over quarter growth in streams

MUMBAI – TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ace violinist Kala Ramnath to mesmerize Mumbai with Bhushan Parchure, Sangeet Haldipur, and Dipesh Varma

MUMBAI: Kala Ramnath, a globally celebrated violinist is all set to grace the stage with the Kala Ramnath Collective World Fusion concert at the...read more

2
Taylor Swift unveils new album following her 13th GRAMMY win at the 2024 GRAMMYs

MUMBAI: Prepare yourselves, Swifties. Brace for the arrival of Taylor Swift's "tortured poet" era. Following her triumphant 13th Grammy win (Best...read more

3
Lana Del Rey stuns at the 2024 Grammys accompanied by Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Lana Del Rey emerges from the tunnel beneath Ocean Boulevard, gracing the 2024 Grammys in an undeniably chic ensemble. A solid 10/10 vibe, I...read more

4
Track by Track: Post rock project Amphettamine dives deep into new album 'De: Compondo

MUMBAI : Amphettamine's debut album “De: Comjunto” mixes influences from the Grunge and Gothic universe, creating something original and innovative...read more

5
Arvind Akela Kallu's latest song "Dilwa Se Khel Gaile" to set the dance floor on fire

MUMBAI: Arvind Akela Kallu, the renowned Bhojpuri sensation, is all geared up to kick off the year with a bang as he announces the release of his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games