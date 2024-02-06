Gig update: Maestro Pt. Uday Bhawalkar live Dhrupad performance on 10th Feb 2024

MUMBAI: Sangamam, an initiative by The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) to embrace the legacy and creativity of Indian Art and Culture through enriching performances by respected artists of our country.

Born out of the immense passion for music of the founders, Kumari Shibulal and SD Shibulal, Sangamam aims to promote the rich tapestry of India's heritage and diverse art forms to a wider audience, while fostering awareness and preservation of our cultural legacy. Sangamam sets the stage for a captivating year-long series of musical concerts, offering a kaleidoscope of genres that encompass Hindustani, Carnatic and a vibrant array of folk-art forms. Admirers witness artists pour their hearts and souls into their craft, ignite emotions, and evoke a sense of wonder that lingers long after the final note fades.

In the year 2022, Sangamam hosted its first Indian Classical Musical concert with world-renowned artists - Ranjani Sisters and received a lot of positive feedback from the music admirers. Since then, the initiative has hosted over Six LIVE concerts with India’s some of the talented artists. The team is all set to host its next big LIVE dhrupad performance by Maestro Pt. Uday Bhawalkar.

When: Feb 10th, 2024/Saturday

Time: 6PM to 8PM

Where: St. John’s Auditorium, Bangalore

Tickets: INR 249 onwards. Book your tickets here

About The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI): SFPI came into existence in 1998, with the vision of transforming lives through sustainable developments in the lives of underprivileged through initiatives in education, healthcare, organic farming, and social welfare. Through Sangamam, SFPI paves way for audiences to reconnect with their cultural roots through enriching performances by respected artistes of the country and to experience them in their sincerest exhibition. To know more, visit our website.