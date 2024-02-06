Experience the Fusion of cultures in 'Epic East meets Northern Beasts' Concert: Watch the Spellbinding Performance!

MUMBAI: At the Sibeliustalo in Finland, the renowned Finnish violinist and composer TUOMAS ROUNAKARI and the illustrious YASUHARU TAKANASHI came together for a groundbreaking concert, 'Epic East Meets Northern Beasts'. This sold-out event captivated audiences with its breathtaking performances, and the footage is now available for your viewing pleasure. Dive into this mesmerizing musical journey below, with video courtesy of Yasuharu Takanashi:

Rounakari, celebrated for his contributions to Finnish metal and ethnomusicology, shared: "Epic east meets Northern beasts show uplifted everyone, the band, crew, technicians, Sibelius-hall personel and of course the audience. Their was a once in a lifetime feel between everyone present. Now we are all eager to do more shows! But this will always stay as the magical first encounter, regardless if it happens again or not. We had so much Fun from the first notes on thursday rehearsals to the goodbyes after friday night."

Photos from the concert by Minapamina - More photos at https://conikuvat.fi/desucon-frostbite-2024/kuvia-ohjelmanumeroista/epic-east-meets-northern-beasts/minapamina

The concert featured the lineup of skilled artists:

- Yasuharu Takanashi - Keyboards and others

- Tuomas Rounakari (Korpiklaani) – Violin

- Toni Porthén (ex-Värttinä) – Drums

- Jesper Anastasiadis (Turisas) – Bass

- Ossi Maristo (Battle Beast tour member) – Guitar

- Iivo Kaipainen (Arion) – Guitar

Yasuharu Takanashi is a Tokyo-born composer and arranger, known for his versatile musical career and contributions to numerous anime series. This collaboration is a unique opportunity to witness a blend of Finnish and Japanese musical influences.

TUOMAS ROUNAKARI released his acclaimed solo album "Bear Awakener" on April 14th 2022!

Buy "Bear Awakener" album at

- https://rounakari.bandcamp.com

- https://www.recordshopx.com/artist/rounakari_tuomas/bear_awakener/

TUOMAS ROUNAKARI is an internationally acclaimed violinist, composer and ethnomusicologist from Finland. He is a one-man-band blending violin, vocals and stomping with ankle-bells. In his performance he enters various trance-states. In this album he will also be playing a traditional Khanty instrument called Ning-juh.

Tuomas is inspired by different forms of dialogue; man and nature, the seen and the unseen world, ancient and future. His first solo album Shamanviolin was a result of ethnomusicological studies of the earliest 20th century wax-cylinder recordings from Siberia. These studies have also led to many collaborations with indigenous artists. He is one of the few artists who have actually returned their art to native communities for evaluation and development.

Tuomas Rounakari solo performance has been selected to: World Cultures Festival in Hong Kong (2019), Arctic Arts Summit (2019), Nordiskt Ljus Festival in Sweden (2022), Festspillene Helgeland in Norway (2021), Nuuk Nordik Festival in Greenland, Kaustinen Folk Music Festival in Finland (2018, 2013, 2012), Helsingin Juhlaviikot and many others. He has also played the solo performance in several theaters such as Finnish National Theater in Helsinki, Merlin Szinhas Teater in Budapest, AlfredVeDvore in Prague, Ashurst Hall in Flagstaff USA among others.