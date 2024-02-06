Canada’s Macabre Metallers Blood Opera announce album 'Songs in the Key of Death'

MUMBAI: They were born in blood, conceived in Hell, and reanimated by accident! Bent on cannibalizing the entire human race, Toronto, Canada’s Blood Opera has already infected whole populations with their raunchy and often controversial live displays of violence, gore, and perverse sexual acts! Having feasted on human flesh with bands such as GWAR and being endorsed by the zombie Godfather himself, George A. Romero, these purveyors of so-called “Dead Metal” have quickly become Canada’s number one horror metal act. They are riled up and ready to release their first full-length album “Songs in the Key of Death” on February 24th and to prime listeners for the bloodbath, they have released two video singles “The Gates of Hell” featuring guest keyboards by Maurizio Guarini (Goblin) and “Be My Victim” featuring a voice-over by actor Tony Todd (Candyman), which they share in further detail:
“The Gates of Hell was inspired by the cult film of the same name. Another heavy track brings in more modern influences and progressions. It features guest keyboard work by Goblin’s Maurizio Guarini. “Be My Victim” is a bonus track from 2022 and features actor Tony Todd and is based on the film Candyman. As it is an older song it features a couple of members no longer in the band but as it is an important song for us we wanted to include it. Fans of Ghost will dig this keyboard and chorus-driven rocker.”
On “Songs in the Key of Death”, Blood Opera wants to pay tribute to the genre films they love and mix metal with the macabre. The band was originally to be the live musicians for a proposed Return of the Living Dead musical that unfortunately did not come to fruition.
With powerful operatic vocals, sleazy guitar riffs, and blasphemous lyrics inspired by some of the scariest movies ever made, one thing is for sure- if the gates of Hell are left open, it could mean the end of all humanity!
Due out on February 24, 2024, the fiendish feeding frenzy of “Songs in the Key of Death” is recommended for fans of GWAR, Dokken, and WASP and is available for album pre-order at https://bloodopera.bandcamp.com.
Lyric Video - The Gates of Hell ft. guest keyboards Maurizio Guarini (Goblin)
Music Video - By My Victim ft. voice-over by Tony Todd (Candyman)
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/4bjem7z
Track Listing:
1. Just Keep Digging (1:04)
2. Feeding Frenzy (3:49) ft. guest vocals Morgan Lander (Kittie) and voice-over by Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead)
3. Don’t Go Out Tonight (3:06)
4. Fight to Survive (3:53) ft. voice-over by Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, X-Files, Star-Trek)
5. A Waste of Good Suffering (3:55)
6. The Gates of Hell ft. guest keyboards Maurizio Guarini (Goblin) (4:51)
7. Breaking News (0:58)
8. Killer Klowns From Outer Space (Cover) (4:19)
9. The Ballad of Father Malone (4:11) ft. voice-over by Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog, Escape From New York)
10. Brundlefly (4:34)
11. Damien (5:11)
12. Be My Victim ft. voice-over by Tony Todd (Candyman) (Bonus Track) (3:59)
13. The Band of the Living Dead (0:30)
14. The Key of Death (0:43)
Album Length: 45:09
More Info: https://bloodopera.ca
