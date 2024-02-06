RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Feb 2024 20:00 |  By RnMTeam

Canada’s Macabre Metallers Blood Opera announce album 'Songs in the Key of Death'

MUMBAI: They were born in blood, conceived in Hell, and reanimated by accident! Bent on cannibalizing the entire human race, Toronto, Canada’s Blood Opera has already infected whole populations with their raunchy and often controversial live displays of violence, gore, and perverse sexual acts! Having feasted on human flesh with bands such as GWAR and being endorsed by the zombie Godfather himself, George A. Romero, these purveyors of so-called “Dead Metal” have quickly become Canada’s number one horror metal act. They are riled up and ready to release their first full-length album “Songs in the Key of Death” on February 24th and to prime listeners for the bloodbath, they have released two video singles “The Gates of Hell” featuring guest keyboards by Maurizio Guarini (Goblin) and “Be My Victim” featuring a voice-over by actor Tony Todd (Candyman), which they share in further detail:

“The Gates of Hell was inspired by the cult film of the same name. Another heavy track brings in more modern influences and progressions. It features guest keyboard work by Goblin’s Maurizio Guarini. “Be My Victim” is a bonus track from 2022 and features actor Tony Todd and is based on the film Candyman. As it is an older song it features a couple of members no longer in the band but as it is an important song for us we wanted to include it. Fans of Ghost will dig this keyboard and chorus-driven rocker.”

On “Songs in the Key of Death”, Blood Opera wants to pay tribute to the genre films they love and mix metal with the macabre. The band was originally to be the live musicians for a proposed Return of the Living Dead musical that unfortunately did not come to fruition.

With powerful operatic vocals, sleazy guitar riffs, and blasphemous lyrics inspired by some of the scariest movies ever made, one thing is for sure- if the gates of Hell are left open, it could mean the end of all humanity!

Due out on February 24, 2024, the fiendish feeding frenzy of “Songs in the Key of Death” is recommended for fans of GWAR, Dokken, and WASP and is available for album pre-order at https://bloodopera.bandcamp.com.

Lyric Video - The Gates of Hell ft. guest keyboards Maurizio Guarini (Goblin)

Music Video - By My Victim ft. voice-over by Tony Todd (Candyman)

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/4bjem7z

Track Listing:
1. Just Keep Digging (1:04)
2. Feeding Frenzy (3:49) ft. guest vocals Morgan Lander (Kittie) and voice-over by Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead)
3. Don’t Go Out Tonight (3:06)
4. Fight to Survive (3:53) ft. voice-over by Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, X-Files, Star-Trek)
5. A Waste of Good Suffering (3:55)
6. The Gates of Hell ft. guest keyboards Maurizio Guarini (Goblin) (4:51)
7. Breaking News (0:58)
8. Killer Klowns From Outer Space (Cover) (4:19)
9. The Ballad of Father Malone (4:11) ft. voice-over by Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog, Escape From New York)
10. Brundlefly (4:34)
11. Damien (5:11)
12. Be My Victim ft. voice-over by Tony Todd (Candyman) (Bonus Track) (3:59)
13. The Band of the Living Dead (0:30)
14. The Key of Death (0:43)
Album Length: 45:09

More Info: https://bloodopera.ca

Tags
Singer Songs Blood Opera Maurizio Guarini
Related news
 | 06 Feb 2024

Gig update: Maestro Pt. Uday Bhawalkar live Dhrupad performance on 10th Feb 2024

MUMBAI: Sangamam, an initiative by The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) to embrace the legacy and creativity of Indian Art and Culture through enriching performances by respected artists of our country.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Icelandic metal act Myrmann release new album "Pagan Rituals"

MUMBAI: "Pagan Rituals" is Myrmann second solo album, Much heavier than the debut solo album "Tranquility". The new album is a mixture of Modern and old school metal, with focus on roughness, heavy riffs, blasting bass drum, soaring guitar leads and some eighties influenced guitar solos.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Nisa announces debut album out 4/26 on Tender Loving Empire Records

MUMBAI :  Nisa has announced her debut album Shapeshifting due out April 26 via Tender Loving Empire Records.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Ace violinist Kala Ramnath to mesmerize Mumbai with Bhushan Parchure, Sangeet Haldipur, and Dipesh Varma

MUMBAI: Kala Ramnath, a globally celebrated violinist is all set to grace the stage with the Kala Ramnath Collective World Fusion concert at the prestigious NMACC Mumbai, BKC, on February 10th.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Experience the Fusion of cultures in 'Epic East meets Northern Beasts' Concert: Watch the Spellbinding Performance!

MUMBAI: At the Sibeliustalo in Finland, the renowned Finnish violinist and composer TUOMAS ROUNAKARI and the illustrious YASUHARU TAKANASHI came together for a groundbreaking concert, 'Epic East Meets Northern Beasts'.

read more

RnM Biz

Rowena Kay Mascarenhas, Executive Director of TiE Boston, among Top Women Leaders of DC for 2024

MUMBAI  - TiE Boston Executive Director, Rowena Kay Mascarenhas, has been named to the read more

Downtown, Hipgnosis, and NMPA stand firmly with Universal Music Group in TikTok battle

MUMBAI: Primary Wave, a major player in the music industry representing iconic artists such as Boread more

Music reports completes acquisition of Music Licensing and Data Platform Blokur

MUMBAI: Established in 2015, London-based Blokur functions as a music data and licensing platformread more

55th edition of the ABBY One Show Awards 2024 to be held from 29th-31st May 2024 at Goafest

MUMBAI : The Advertising Club gears up to announce the 55th edition of The ABBY One Show Awards 2read more

TuneCore Accelerator Report : India amongst fastest growing regions showing 16% quarter over quarter growth in streams

MUMBAI – TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jyoti Saxena lashes out at Poonam Pandey's media tactics: "Such a cheap way to earn money in the name of the campaign and play with the emotions of people"

MUMBAI: In a scathing response to Poonam Panday's recent media tactics, actress Jyoti Saxena has voiced her disdain for what she deems as an...read more

2
Taylor Swift unveils new album following her 13th GRAMMY win at the 2024 GRAMMYs

MUMBAI: Prepare yourselves, Swifties. Brace for the arrival of Taylor Swift's "tortured poet" era. Following her triumphant 13th Grammy win (Best...read more

3
Chris Janson lands his fifth career #1 at Country radio with hit song 'All I Need Is You'

MUMBAI : ACM Award winner, Chris Janson, has taken the #1 spot at Country radio this week with his sentimental hit, "All I Need Is You." The song,...read more

4
Taylor Swift extols Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff at the 2024 Grammys; 'Maroon' Singer acknowledges collaborative gratitude

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift achieves historic Grammy milestone with her fourth Album of the Year win for "Midnights," solidifying her position as the only...read more

5
Experience the Fusion of cultures in 'Epic East meets Northern Beasts' Concert: Watch the Spellbinding Performance!

MUMBAI: At the Sibeliustalo in Finland, the renowned Finnish violinist and composer TUOMAS ROUNAKARI and the illustrious YASUHARU TAKANASHI came...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games