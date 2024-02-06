RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Feb 2024 16:19 |  By RnMTeam

Arvind Akela Kallu's latest song "Dilwa Se Khel Gaile" to set the dance floor on fire

MUMBAI: Arvind Akela Kallu, the renowned Bhojpuri sensation, is all geared up to kick off the year with a bang as he announces the release of his latest track in collaboration with VYRL Bhojpuri. Titled "Dilwa Se Khel Gaile," this vibrant dance number promises to captivate audiences with its infectious beats and compelling storyline.

Watch the song here-

Known for his signature style that resonates deeply with his fan base, "Dilwa Se Khel Gaile” explores the intricacies of relationships, portraying the emotional turmoil of a girl torn between love and duty as she prepares to enter a new chapter of her life.

Set against the backdrop of the wedding season, "Dilwa Se Khel Gaile" is a celebration of broken love. With its catchy tunes and catchy lyrics, the song is destined to become a favourite on dance floors across the region.

Speaking about the song, Arvind Akela Kallu shares, "While the lyrics of ‘Dilwa Se Khel Gaile’ is a reflection of the complexities of human relationships, the music and beats make it a complete banger! I had a great time recording and shooting for it. And I hope people will enjoy listening to it as much as we as a team did making it."

Tags
Arvind Akela Kallu Dilwa Se Khel Gaile music Songs
Related news
 | 06 Feb 2024

Canada’s Macabre Metallers Blood Opera announce album 'Songs in the Key of Death'

MUMBAI: They were born in blood, conceived in Hell, and reanimated by accident! Bent on cannibalizing the entire human race, Toronto, Canada’s Blood Opera has already infected whole populations with their raunchy and often controversial live displays of violence, gore, and perverse sexual acts!

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Gig update: Maestro Pt. Uday Bhawalkar live Dhrupad performance on 10th Feb 2024

MUMBAI: Sangamam, an initiative by The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) to embrace the legacy and creativity of Indian Art and Culture through enriching performances by respected artists of our country.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Icelandic metal act Myrmann release new album "Pagan Rituals"

MUMBAI: "Pagan Rituals" is Myrmann second solo album, Much heavier than the debut solo album "Tranquility". The new album is a mixture of Modern and old school metal, with focus on roughness, heavy riffs, blasting bass drum, soaring guitar leads and some eighties influenced guitar solos.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Nisa announces debut album out 4/26 on Tender Loving Empire Records

MUMBAI :  Nisa has announced her debut album Shapeshifting due out April 26 via Tender Loving Empire Records.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Ace violinist Kala Ramnath to mesmerize Mumbai with Bhushan Parchure, Sangeet Haldipur, and Dipesh Varma

MUMBAI: Kala Ramnath, a globally celebrated violinist is all set to grace the stage with the Kala Ramnath Collective World Fusion concert at the prestigious NMACC Mumbai, BKC, on February 10th.

read more

RnM Biz

Rowena Kay Mascarenhas, Executive Director of TiE Boston, among Top Women Leaders of DC for 2024

MUMBAI  - TiE Boston Executive Director, Rowena Kay Mascarenhas, has been named to the read more

Downtown, Hipgnosis, and NMPA stand firmly with Universal Music Group in TikTok battle

MUMBAI: Primary Wave, a major player in the music industry representing iconic artists such as Boread more

Music reports completes acquisition of Music Licensing and Data Platform Blokur

MUMBAI: Established in 2015, London-based Blokur functions as a music data and licensing platformread more

55th edition of the ABBY One Show Awards 2024 to be held from 29th-31st May 2024 at Goafest

MUMBAI : The Advertising Club gears up to announce the 55th edition of The ABBY One Show Awards 2read more

TuneCore Accelerator Report : India amongst fastest growing regions showing 16% quarter over quarter growth in streams

MUMBAI – TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ace violinist Kala Ramnath to mesmerize Mumbai with Bhushan Parchure, Sangeet Haldipur, and Dipesh Varma

MUMBAI: Kala Ramnath, a globally celebrated violinist is all set to grace the stage with the Kala Ramnath Collective World Fusion concert at the...read more

2
Pakistani desi-pop electronica producer Talal Qureshi’s debut album, ‘TURBO’ gets a new look, new tracks

TURBO DELUXE features Pakistani pop star Asim Azhar, adding to the bevy of collaborators already on the album like Indian artists Mitika Kanwar and...read more

3
Taylor Swift unveils new album following her 13th GRAMMY win at the 2024 GRAMMYs

MUMBAI: Prepare yourselves, Swifties. Brace for the arrival of Taylor Swift's "tortured poet" era. Following her triumphant 13th Grammy win (Best...read more

4
Lana Del Rey stuns at the 2024 Grammys accompanied by Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Lana Del Rey emerges from the tunnel beneath Ocean Boulevard, gracing the 2024 Grammys in an undeniably chic ensemble. A solid 10/10 vibe, I...read more

5
Track by Track: Post rock project Amphettamine dives deep into new album 'De: Compondo

MUMBAI : Amphettamine's debut album “De: Comjunto” mixes influences from the Grunge and Gothic universe, creating something original and innovative...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games