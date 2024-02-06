Arvind Akela Kallu's latest song "Dilwa Se Khel Gaile" to set the dance floor on fire

MUMBAI: Arvind Akela Kallu, the renowned Bhojpuri sensation, is all geared up to kick off the year with a bang as he announces the release of his latest track in collaboration with VYRL Bhojpuri. Titled "Dilwa Se Khel Gaile," this vibrant dance number promises to captivate audiences with its infectious beats and compelling storyline.

Known for his signature style that resonates deeply with his fan base, "Dilwa Se Khel Gaile” explores the intricacies of relationships, portraying the emotional turmoil of a girl torn between love and duty as she prepares to enter a new chapter of her life.

Set against the backdrop of the wedding season, "Dilwa Se Khel Gaile" is a celebration of broken love. With its catchy tunes and catchy lyrics, the song is destined to become a favourite on dance floors across the region.

Speaking about the song, Arvind Akela Kallu shares, "While the lyrics of ‘Dilwa Se Khel Gaile’ is a reflection of the complexities of human relationships, the music and beats make it a complete banger! I had a great time recording and shooting for it. And I hope people will enjoy listening to it as much as we as a team did making it."