RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Feb 2024 17:03 |  By RnMTeam

Ace violinist Kala Ramnath to mesmerize Mumbai with Bhushan Parchure, Sangeet Haldipur, and Dipesh Varma

MUMBAI: Kala Ramnath, a globally celebrated violinist is all set to grace the stage with the Kala Ramnath Collective World Fusion concert at the prestigious NMACC Mumbai, BKC, on February 10th. Sharing the stage with Kala Ramnath are the exceptionally skilled musicians Bhushan Parchure, Sangeet Haldipur, and Dipesh Varma, collectively forming the Kala Ramnath Collective.

Renowned as the first Indian Violinist to be featured on the prestigious STRAD magazine, Kala Ramnath is set to deliver an evening of extraordinary musical brilliance. Her enchanting performance promises to showcase a distinctive fusion of diverse musical traditions, establishing a unique sonic signature.

Kala Ramnath expressed her excitement stating, "I am thrilled to lead this performance and can assure my audience that it is a celebration of cultural harmony and musical diversity. Through the Kala Ramnath Collective World Fusion, we aim to create an immersive experience that transcends boundaries and resonates with the universal language of music."

Book your tickets now to witness this melodious collaboration : https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/the-kala-ramnath-collective/ET00384805

Tags
Kala Ramnath Bhushan Parchure Sangeet Haldipur music Songs
Related news
 | 06 Feb 2024

Canada’s Macabre Metallers Blood Opera announce album 'Songs in the Key of Death'

MUMBAI: They were born in blood, conceived in Hell, and reanimated by accident! Bent on cannibalizing the entire human race, Toronto, Canada’s Blood Opera has already infected whole populations with their raunchy and often controversial live displays of violence, gore, and perverse sexual acts!

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Gig update: Maestro Pt. Uday Bhawalkar live Dhrupad performance on 10th Feb 2024

MUMBAI: Sangamam, an initiative by The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) to embrace the legacy and creativity of Indian Art and Culture through enriching performances by respected artists of our country.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Icelandic metal act Myrmann release new album "Pagan Rituals"

MUMBAI: "Pagan Rituals" is Myrmann second solo album, Much heavier than the debut solo album "Tranquility". The new album is a mixture of Modern and old school metal, with focus on roughness, heavy riffs, blasting bass drum, soaring guitar leads and some eighties influenced guitar solos.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Nisa announces debut album out 4/26 on Tender Loving Empire Records

MUMBAI :  Nisa has announced her debut album Shapeshifting due out April 26 via Tender Loving Empire Records.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2024

Experience the Fusion of cultures in 'Epic East meets Northern Beasts' Concert: Watch the Spellbinding Performance!

MUMBAI: At the Sibeliustalo in Finland, the renowned Finnish violinist and composer TUOMAS ROUNAKARI and the illustrious YASUHARU TAKANASHI came together for a groundbreaking concert, 'Epic East Meets Northern Beasts'.

read more

RnM Biz

Rowena Kay Mascarenhas, Executive Director of TiE Boston, among Top Women Leaders of DC for 2024

MUMBAI  - TiE Boston Executive Director, Rowena Kay Mascarenhas, has been named to the read more

Downtown, Hipgnosis, and NMPA stand firmly with Universal Music Group in TikTok battle

MUMBAI: Primary Wave, a major player in the music industry representing iconic artists such as Boread more

Music reports completes acquisition of Music Licensing and Data Platform Blokur

MUMBAI: Established in 2015, London-based Blokur functions as a music data and licensing platformread more

55th edition of the ABBY One Show Awards 2024 to be held from 29th-31st May 2024 at Goafest

MUMBAI : The Advertising Club gears up to announce the 55th edition of The ABBY One Show Awards 2read more

TuneCore Accelerator Report : India amongst fastest growing regions showing 16% quarter over quarter growth in streams

MUMBAI – TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Experience the Fusion of cultures in 'Epic East meets Northern Beasts' Concert: Watch the Spellbinding Performance!

MUMBAI: At the Sibeliustalo in Finland, the renowned Finnish violinist and composer TUOMAS ROUNAKARI and the illustrious YASUHARU TAKANASHI came...read more

2
Taylor Swift extols Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff at the 2024 Grammys; 'Maroon' Singer acknowledges collaborative gratitude

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift achieves historic Grammy milestone with her fourth Album of the Year win for "Midnights," solidifying her position as the only...read more

3
Ace violinist Kala Ramnath to mesmerize Mumbai with Bhushan Parchure, Sangeet Haldipur, and Dipesh Varma

MUMBAI: Kala Ramnath, a globally celebrated violinist is all set to grace the stage with the Kala Ramnath Collective World Fusion concert at the...read more

4
Taylor Swift unveils new album following her 13th GRAMMY win at the 2024 GRAMMYs

MUMBAI: Prepare yourselves, Swifties. Brace for the arrival of Taylor Swift's "tortured poet" era. Following her triumphant 13th Grammy win (Best...read more

5
Jyoti Saxena lashes out at Poonam Pandey's media tactics: "Such a cheap way to earn money in the name of the campaign and play with the emotions of people"

MUMBAI: In a scathing response to Poonam Panday's recent media tactics, actress Jyoti Saxena has voiced her disdain for what she deems as an...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games