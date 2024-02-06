Ace violinist Kala Ramnath to mesmerize Mumbai with Bhushan Parchure, Sangeet Haldipur, and Dipesh Varma

MUMBAI: Kala Ramnath, a globally celebrated violinist is all set to grace the stage with the Kala Ramnath Collective World Fusion concert at the prestigious NMACC Mumbai, BKC, on February 10th. Sharing the stage with Kala Ramnath are the exceptionally skilled musicians Bhushan Parchure, Sangeet Haldipur, and Dipesh Varma, collectively forming the Kala Ramnath Collective.
Renowned as the first Indian Violinist to be featured on the prestigious STRAD magazine, Kala Ramnath is set to deliver an evening of extraordinary musical brilliance. Her enchanting performance promises to showcase a distinctive fusion of diverse musical traditions, establishing a unique sonic signature.
Kala Ramnath expressed her excitement stating, "I am thrilled to lead this performance and can assure my audience that it is a celebration of cultural harmony and musical diversity. Through the Kala Ramnath Collective World Fusion, we aim to create an immersive experience that transcends boundaries and resonates with the universal language of music."
Book your tickets now to witness this melodious collaboration : https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/the-kala-ramnath-collective/ET00384805
