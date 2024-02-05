RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Feb 2024 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

This singer lashes out at Poonam Pandey for faking her own death

MUMBAI: Singer, cum music composer Rahul Vaidya slams the fake death announcement by actress Poonam Pandey. On 2nd February 2024, Poonam Pandey released an official Instagram statement mentioning that the actor had bravely fought cervical cancer and that she had passed away.

In no time, many news portals trusted this information and celebs started paying a tribute to the actress. While there were many questions that were raised w.r.t. to the sudden death news and speculations hovered by people and the media.

Out of them happened to be Rahul Vaidya, who called out Poonam Pandey for this misleading information.

In the Instagram Stories, Rahul shared a small video, in which he has mentioned, "Everybody who is now saying oh my God Poonam Pandey has such bad publicity, so cheap... guys you are so stupid.. that's what they want.. this is the plan of the campaign."

"They want people to get shocked and react so ignore it.. I have known Poonam, met her one or two times, she is a nice girl, I don't know who suggested her this firstly, secondly, I know her PR very well, she is very close to me, so I won't say anything bad about her....So please stop it now. This is a part of the campaign, have some sense," added Rahul in the video.

He also took to X and wrote: "And I was right!! Now that poonam is alive I can surely say RIP PR/ marketing. New low of creating a sensational/viral campaign .. welcome to KALYUG."

Rahul was last seen as a contestant in the stunt based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Stay tuned with Radioandmusic.com for more updates.

Tags
Rahul Vaidya Poonam Pandey Khatron Ke Khiladi music Songs
Related news
 | 06 Feb 2024

Monster anime reveals ending theme artists EverdreaM!

MUMBAI : In a recent announcement, the official website for the upcoming television anime adaptation of Kogitsune Kanekiru's Re:Monster light novel series has revealed that the rock vocal duo EverdreaM will be performing the anime's ending theme song titled "Sadame" (written as "Unmei" or Fate).

read more
 | 05 Feb 2024

Track by Track: Post rock project Amphettamine dives deep into new album 'De: Compondo

MUMBAI : Amphettamine's debut album “De: Comjunto” mixes influences from the Grunge and Gothic universe, creating something original and innovative in alternative music. Thirteen tracks make up the album, the first of which is an introduction.

read more
 | 05 Feb 2024

FarOut Left Goa: A unique electronic music festival at antiSOCIAL Goa

MUMBAI : antiSOCIAL Goa proudly announces the much-anticipated arrival of the first-ever FarOut Left festival, set to take place on the 10th and 11th of February 2024 at the newly launched antiSOCIAL outpost in Morjim.

read more
 | 05 Feb 2024

Irish Vikings REN MARABOU AND THE BERSERKERS join forces with wormholedeath for release of much-anticipated album 'Helgafjell'!

MUMBAI :  Get ready to embark on a legendary musical voyage!

read more
 | 05 Feb 2024

Belgian Punks F.O.D. announce 6th Album 'The Once A Virgin Club' Out on April 5th via SBAM Records

MUMBAI : Infusing their sound with harmonies and catchy melodies, F.O.D. draws inspiration from legendary 90s predecessors like Green Day, Descendents, Lagwagon, and Bad Religion while adding their unmistakable twist.

read more

RnM Biz

Mahindra Blues Festival 2024 makes history with an All-Women Line-Up

MUMBAI : Get ready to immerse yourself in the soulful rhythms of the blues at Mumbai's iconic Meread more

Music reports completes acquisition of Music Licensing and Data Platform Blokur

MUMBAI: Established in 2015, London-based Blokur functions as a music data and licensing platformread more

55th edition of the ABBY One Show Awards 2024 to be held from 29th-31st May 2024 at Goafest

MUMBAI : The Advertising Club gears up to announce the 55th edition of The ABBY One Show Awards 2read more

TuneCore Accelerator Report : India amongst fastest growing regions showing 16% quarter over quarter growth in streams

MUMBAI – TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned read more

YouTube surpasses 100 million music and premium subscribers

MUMBAI: Thanks to our collaboration, we're celebrating a milestone: YouTube has surpassed 10read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Belgian Punks F.O.D. announce 6th Album 'The Once A Virgin Club' Out on April 5th via SBAM Records

MUMBAI : Infusing their sound with harmonies and catchy melodies, F.O.D. draws inspiration from legendary 90s predecessors like Green Day,...read more

2
Lana Del Rey stuns at the 2024 Grammys accompanied by Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Lana Del Rey emerges from the tunnel beneath Ocean Boulevard, gracing the 2024 Grammys in an undeniably chic ensemble. A solid 10/10 vibe, I...read more

3
Chicago Rock/Punk trio POISON BOYS announce Spain 2024 Tour (Feb 23-March 10)

MUMBAI  : Chicago glam punks POISON BOYS have announced their Spain Tour 2024. The tour launches on February 23 and runs through March 10. see dates...read more

4
Armaan Malik treats fans with beautiful surprise

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik known for his humongous hits recently surprised his fans. He shared a video where he is singing a song by Justin Bieber. Check...read more

5
This singer lashes out at Poonam Pandey for faking her own death

MUMBAI: Singer, cum music composer Rahul Vaidya slams the fake death announcement by actress Poonam Pandey. On 2nd February 2024, Poonam Pandey...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games