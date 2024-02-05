This singer lashes out at Poonam Pandey for faking her own death

MUMBAI: Singer, cum music composer Rahul Vaidya slams the fake death announcement by actress Poonam Pandey. On 2nd February 2024, Poonam Pandey released an official Instagram statement mentioning that the actor had bravely fought cervical cancer and that she had passed away.

In no time, many news portals trusted this information and celebs started paying a tribute to the actress. While there were many questions that were raised w.r.t. to the sudden death news and speculations hovered by people and the media.

Out of them happened to be Rahul Vaidya, who called out Poonam Pandey for this misleading information.

In the Instagram Stories, Rahul shared a small video, in which he has mentioned, "Everybody who is now saying oh my God Poonam Pandey has such bad publicity, so cheap... guys you are so stupid.. that's what they want.. this is the plan of the campaign."

"They want people to get shocked and react so ignore it.. I have known Poonam, met her one or two times, she is a nice girl, I don't know who suggested her this firstly, secondly, I know her PR very well, she is very close to me, so I won't say anything bad about her....So please stop it now. This is a part of the campaign, have some sense," added Rahul in the video.

He also took to X and wrote: "And I was right!! Now that poonam is alive I can surely say RIP PR/ marketing. New low of creating a sensational/viral campaign .. welcome to KALYUG."

Rahul was last seen as a contestant in the stunt based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

