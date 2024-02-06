RadioandMusic
News |  06 Feb 2024 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

Monster anime reveals ending theme artists EverdreaM!

MUMBAI : In a recent announcement, the official website for the upcoming television anime adaptation of Kogitsune Kanekiru's Re:Monster light novel series has revealed that the rock vocal duo EverdreaM will be performing the anime's ending theme song titled "Sadame" (written as "Unmei" or Fate). The announcement was accompanied by an exclusive video by EverdreaM, available on GENCO's YouTube channel.

The highly anticipated anime is scheduled to premiere in April, offering viewers a captivating journey into the fantasy world crafted by Kanekiru. The cast includes Takuya Sato as Gobrou, Kenta Hosoda as Gobkichi, Ai Kakuma as Gobmi, Kana Ueda as Gobe, and Mai Kanno as The Redhead.

Directed by Takayuki Inagaki at Studio DEEN, the anime promises an engaging visual and narrative experience. Hiroshi Yamaguchi, known for works like "To Heart" and "Chio's School Road," is in charge of the series composition, while character designs are crafted by Junichi Takaoka (Gravion). Go Sakabe is responsible for the music composition.

Chansung, a member of the South Korean boy band 2 PM, and Japanese hip-hop artist AK-69 have joined forces to produce the opening theme song titled "Into the Fire," featuring vocals by 2 AM boy band member Lee Changmin.

Kogitsune Kanekiru initially shared the captivating story on the Shsetsu ni Naro website, with AlphaPolis publishing the first volume in 2012 and the ninth volume in 2017. The ongoing manga adaptation by Haruyoshi Kobayakawa is serialized monthly on AlphaPolis' website. Seven Seas publishes the English manga adaptation, with the eighth volume set to release on March 5.

Fans of the series can also delve into the Re:Monster universe through the smartphone game, offering an interactive experience where players assume the role of a goblin and explore the fantastical world filled with swords and magic. The game, launched on Android and iOS in February 2016, adds an immersive dimension to the Re:Monster franchise.

As anticipation builds for the anime's premiere in April, audiences can look forward to an epic tale of adventure, rebirth, and the pursuit of strength in a world where every challenge brings new growth opportunities.

