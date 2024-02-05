RadioandMusic
News |  05 Feb 2024

Jupiter Hollow’s new music video shows you the pure 'Cohesion' of Prog Metal

MUMBAI :  Toronto, Canada's Jupiter Hollow takes music to a whole new level. Led by the fearless Grant MacKenzie and Kenny Parry, this powerhouse duo and live quartet featuring John Ryan Godfrey and Nathaniel Reynolds-Welsh have been making waves in Canada since 2015 with their unique brand of progressive rock/metal.

With thought-provoking lyrics, unique vocal melodies, harmonies, powerful guitar riffs, unyielded songwriting, and the duo’s incessant desire to bring fans on a journey, there’s always something new to explore. Thus far they have two full-length albums under their belts: 2020’s “Bereavement”, and 2018’s “AHDOMN”, and have another one in the works. Planning to release singles over the coming months, Jupiter Hollow takes their time to ensure a polished, impressive offerings song by song. The band just wants nothing more than to make their art and share the experience with as many people as they can.

Presenting their latest single, "Cohesion", to follow their previous track "Distant Shadow", this new song represents the relationship between an artist who wants nothing more than to have the freedom and the ability to express, share, and grow, but is trapped by the demands of survival in an oversaturated society incapable of supporting the true diversity of each individual.

Musically, "Cohesion" is a complete 180 on level of aggressiveness, however still touches elements of beauty throughout the piece. Jupiter Hollow wanted to have a song that is heavy-hitting, while also having very melodic sections that break out into a sense of euphoria. The performance in the accompanied music video was meant to portray the different emotions and struggles a person may endure when dealing with mental health, having music as an emotional escape.

"Most of us are struggling out there in some way, and a lot of us are on the verge of giving up on everything because we don't have the life we dream of, constantly reminded everywhere we go by someone who is succeeding while we struggle to survive. So whether you're an artist, a mechanic, a doctor, or just a single mother or father with barely enough time for their family, let alone themselves, everyone deals with darkness in their life at some point. This song is a reminder that no matter what may get in the way, never lose focus on what makes you be yourself, and never give up on what gives you joy." adds vocalist Kenny Parry.

Watch and listen to the music video for "Cohesion" at https://youtu.be/7tbnhxuCD-c

Digital - Spotify, Apple Music

Explorative, and intriguing, Jupiter Hollow continues to push the limits of progressive rock and metal and is recommended for fans of Porcupine Tree, Coheed, and Cambria, Rush, and Protest The Hero.

