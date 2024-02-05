Irish Vikings REN MARABOU AND THE BERSERKERS join forces with wormholedeath for release of much-anticipated album 'Helgafjell'!

MUMBAI : Get ready to embark on a legendary musical voyage! The mighty Irish Pagan Metal Vikings, REN MARABOU AND THE BERSERKERS, have just unleashed a groundbreaking announcement: they're joining forces with the renowned Wormholedeath label for their much-anticipated album, "Helgafjell", set to electrify the world on March 29th, 2024. This isn't just an album; it's a saga waiting to be told!

"The Berserker camp is buzzing with excitement! We're absolutely thrilled to partner with the incredible team at Wormholedeath," exclaimed the band with fiery enthusiasm. "This collaboration with Carlo, Nat, Max, and the entire WHD crew is like forging a new sword – sharp, strong, and ready for battle! We're also immensely grateful to our allies at Splitscreen Management for navigating us to this epic milestone. And a roaring thank you to everyone at Wormholedeath Records for welcoming us into their rock n’ roll tribe. Stay tuned – 'Helgafjell' details are soon to follow!"

"Helgafjell," The Sacred Peak, isn't just an album; it's a tribute, a myth, a journey through time and legend. Every track in this album is a meticulously crafted masterpiece, drawing inspiration from the depths of Norse Mythology, with an unwavering commitment to historical accuracy and mythological authenticity. "Helgafjell" is a soul-stirring tribute to Ren’s Father, Micka, who passed away in September 2022. It delves into themes of Life, Death, and the Norse Mythology Afterlife. The track "Holy Mountain" is a powerful homage to Ren’s Dad, a true warrior with a lion's heart, now residing in the glorious Norse Afterlife, ‘The Holy Mountain’ – a place of eternal bliss for the righteous.

Every aspect of the album, from its evocative artwork by the talented Terence McCann of Blackdog Graphic Design to the captivating photography of Kathleen Curran, has been woven together with precision and passion. Ren Marabou himself has masterfully orchestrated the recording, mixing, and mastering of all tracks at Skåld Studios, ensuring that each note resonates with the spirit of the Norse legends.







The album 'Helgafjell' features an epic tracklist that reads like a saga:

1. The Journeys of Rig

2. Ran’s Hall

3. The Price of Glory

4. Curse Striker

5. Gramr the Bloodstained Beast

6. In the Hall of Gimle

7. Live and die by the sword (Einherjar)

8. The Duel of flint and steel

9. Idunn the Ever Young

10. Holy Mountain



Hailing from the mystical landscapes of Co.Donegal, Ireland, REN MARABOU AND THE BERSERKERS are more than a band; they are a force of nature, blending the power of Viking Metal/Norse Pagan Rock with high-energy performances and anthemic melodies. With endorsements from Cassidy Guitars, Skull Strings, Iron Age Guitar Accessories, and Blackstar, and serving as Ambassadors for Ulster Mead Co., these warriors are unstoppable.

Managed by the astute minds at Split Screen Management, the band has already made waves with their album ‘Tales Of Rune’ under United Music Mafia. And after touring across Scandinavia with the likes of VADER and HATE, they are now ready to conquer new realms with Wormholedeath.

2023 was just the beginning of their saga, as they recorded 'Helgafjell' and stormed stages across Ireland, sharing their powerful music and stories. And 2024? It's going to be legendary, with RMATB embarking on a tour across the UK and Europe to celebrate the release of their new album. Keep your eyes on their social media for the upcoming dates!

REN MARABOU AND THE BERSERKERS are:

- Ren Marabou (Vocals and Guitar)

- Terence McCann (Drums)

- Michael Casserly (Bass)



Join this extraordinary journey and connect with REN MARABOU AND THE BERSERKERS through their social media channels. Experience the thrill of mythology and Norse tales, all set to the backdrop of powerful rock-metal anthems. This is not just music; it's a gateway to the ancient realms where legends come alive!



Plus, don't miss out on their sensational music video, ‘The Journeys of Rig’!