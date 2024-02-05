FarOut Left Goa: A unique electronic music festival at antiSOCIAL Goa

MUMBAI : antiSOCIAL Goa proudly announces the much-anticipated arrival of the first-ever FarOut Left festival, set to take place on the 10th and 11th of February 2024 at the newly launched antiSOCIAL outpost in Morjim. This marks the debut of a two-day boutique electronic music extravaganza that promises to defy genre norms and immerse attendees in the sounds of pedigreed international and Indian DJs and producers.

Crafted by the creative minds at Regenerate and Social Offline, FarOut Left Goa is more than just a festival; it is a celebration that intertwines art, culture, and the pulsating beats of electronic dance music—a dynamic force that has significantly shaped the global music landscape for over three decades.

The festival made its debut in November 2018, introducing specially curated dancefloors and establishing itself as a unique dance music experience that brings together international and homegrown artists with excalibur pedigree under one roof for the very first time.

Vivek Dudani, Head of Programming at antiSOCIAL, expresses excitement about the upcoming weekend, saying, “This weekend marks an exciting milestone as we inaugurate the FarOut Left festival in Goa. Our team eagerly anticipates a weekend of energy and musical revelry. The carefully curated lineup is designed to engage the audience on multiple levels, fostering a connection with themselves while offering a respite from the daily routine.”

Prepare yourselves for an unforgettable musical journey as FarOut Left Goa brings together an extraordinary lineup of artists, including Jeff Mills, Dauwd, Marcel Dettmann, Maryisonacid, Akua, Arjun Vagale, and DJ Red.

Event Details:

.Date: 10th and 11th February 2024

. Venue: antiSOCIAL, Morjim, Goa

Address: Gawdewada Rd, 182/10, Morjim, Goa 403512

Instagram: @antiSOCIALgoa

Price for 2: INR 2,500 ++

For reservations, call +917448234869