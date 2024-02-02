Year Of The Dog embodies the raw essence of punk rock on new single "Boys"

MUMBAI: Year Of The Dog, the brainchild of prolific singer/songwriter/guitarist Nicolas Costa, is set to ignite the rock scene with their latest single, "Boys." The track is a tantalizing glimpse into their upcoming self-titled debut album, slated for release in 2024.

"Boys" is a sonic rollercoaster that embodies the punk spirit Year Of The Dog is known for. The pulsating energy and infectious vibe are a testament to Nicolas Costa's musical prowess. Costa, the sole driving force behind Year Of The Dog, not only penned the track but played all the instruments, engineered, and mixed the entire record—delivering a 100% DIY masterpiece.

The debut album, born out of late-night songwriting sessions and subsequent marathon recording sessions, features a total of 12 handpicked tracks from the initial 20 laid down on tape. Costa's dedication to his craft and the DIY ethos shines through every note and lyric, resulting in a record that encapsulates the raw essence of rock / punk rock.

Year Of The Dog officially formed in 2023, bringing together members who have collectively graced stages across Europe and America for the past decade in various bands. "Boys" is available on all major streaming platforms. Stay tuned for the release of Year Of The Dog's self-titled debut album, destined to leave an indelible mark on the world of independent music.

"Boys": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/0XQa2NGTeVqinI4YzfJFJb