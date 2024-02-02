Electric Deathbeat release new single and lyrics video 'Cycle Of Loss'

MUMBAI : Cycle Of Loss is the first single from the upcoming album A Ghost Triangle from Finnish group Electric Deathbeat. The song pretty much summarises the overall atmosphere of the album. Different vocal styles including clean, harsh and growl vocals, guitar and synth-driven melodies in a deathish combination with a twists of progressivity.
Lyrically, Cycle Of Loss is about the state where a person has sunken into depression and some twisted way even enjoys it and awaits more sorrow just to survive to the next day. The song was one of the first songs Juha composed to the album.
A Ghost Triangle | Released February 20th, 2024 via Sliptrick Records
Electric Deathbeat are:
Juha Väyrynen – Vocals/Guitars/Synths | Antti Väyrynen – Bass | Joni Alatalo – Guitars | Oskari Haapalainen – Drums | Jaakko Koskiniemi – Guitars (live)
