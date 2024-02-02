Dominik Gehringer Revisits Push’s Iconic anthem 'Strange World'

MUMBAI : Kick-starting 2024 in emphatic fashion, Czech rising star Dominik Gehringer returns to Purified Records with his highly-anticipated cut, Strange World.

Revisiting Push’s iconic trance anthem, Dominik’s version rendition enters a progressive dimension with masterful synth work and rumbling percussion. Making a massive impact in sets around the world over the past few months, Strange World has been supported by the likes of Agents of Time and Nora En Pure at festivals and events including Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Zamna Tulum, Awakenings Amsterdan and ULTRA Europe in Croatia, as well as in Tiësto’s globally renowned Clublife radio show.

Embarking on his musical journey at the young age of fifteen, Dominik Gehringer has shown dedication and determination to make a name for himself on the global electronic music scene. Finding his passion for melodic techno and house, he rapidly gained recognition for his releases and made his live debut at the largest electronic festival in Czech Republic, Beats for Love, as the youngest live performer in the festival’s history. Becoming a regular in top Czech and Slovak clubs, he was hailed the biggest young talent in the Czech music scene. Releasing on top imprints including Purified Records, Einmusika and Steyoyoke, his productions have been played on global stages such as Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza. Moving from strength to strength, and gaining support from industry titans, Dominik’s tracks amassed over one million plays on Spotify in 2023 and he continues to impress with every performance and release.

The Strange World artwork showcases Daniel Nicholson’s spectacular still of a whale shark. Despite their imposing size, whale sharks exude an air of tranquillity as they glide through the ocean, mouths agape to filter plankton-rich waters. These magnificent beings are not only the world’s largest fish, but they also hold a unique place in marine ecology as gentle filter feeders. Their longevity, reaching up to 70 years, has captured the attention of researchers keen on unravelling the mysteries of their lives. Organizations like the Marine Megafauna Foundation engage in vital conservation efforts, conducting research that not only aids in understanding the species, but also contributes to broader ocean health initiatives. Despite being filter feeders, whale sharks face threats like bycatch, boat strikes, and habitat degradation. Their slow reproductive rate makes them susceptible to population decline. They are listed as endangered according to the IUCN.