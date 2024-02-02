RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Feb 2024 20:18 |  By RnMTeam

Dominik Gehringer Revisits Push’s Iconic anthem 'Strange World'

MUMBAI : Kick-starting 2024 in emphatic fashion, Czech rising star Dominik Gehringer returns to Purified Records with his highly-anticipated cut, Strange World.

Stream / Purchase: Dominik Gehringer – Strange World

Revisiting Push’s iconic trance anthem, Dominik’s version rendition enters a progressive dimension with masterful synth work and rumbling percussion.  Making a massive impact in sets around the world over the past few months, Strange World has been supported by the likes of Agents of Time and Nora En Pure at festivals and events including Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Zamna Tulum, Awakenings Amsterdan and ULTRA Europe in Croatia, as well as in Tiësto’s globally renowned Clublife radio show.

Embarking on his musical journey at the young age of fifteen, Dominik Gehringer has shown dedication and determination to make a name for himself on the global electronic music scene. Finding his passion for melodic techno and house, he rapidly gained recognition for his releases and made his live debut at the largest electronic festival in Czech Republic, Beats for Love, as the youngest live performer in the festival’s history. Becoming a regular in top Czech and Slovak clubs, he was hailed the biggest young talent in the Czech music scene. Releasing on top imprints including Purified Records, Einmusika and Steyoyoke, his productions have been played on global stages such as Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza. Moving from strength to strength, and gaining support from industry titans, Dominik’s tracks amassed over one million plays on Spotify in 2023 and he continues to impress with every performance and release.

The Strange World artwork showcases Daniel Nicholson’s spectacular still of a whale shark. Despite their imposing size, whale sharks exude an air of tranquillity as they glide through the ocean, mouths agape to filter plankton-rich waters. These magnificent beings are not only the world’s largest fish, but they also hold a unique place in marine ecology as gentle filter feeders. Their longevity, reaching up to 70 years, has captured the attention of researchers keen on unravelling the mysteries of their lives. Organizations like the Marine Megafauna Foundation engage in vital conservation efforts, conducting research that not only aids in understanding the species, but also contributes to broader ocean health initiatives. Despite being filter feeders, whale sharks face threats like bycatch, boat strikes, and habitat degradation. Their slow reproductive rate makes them susceptible to population decline. They are listed as endangered according to the IUCN.

Tags
Dominik Gehringer Purified Records Daniel Nicholson music Songs
Related news
 | 02 Feb 2024

Electric Deathbeat release new single and lyrics video 'Cycle Of Loss'

MUMBAI :  Cycle Of Loss is the first single from the upcoming album A Ghost Triangle from Finnish group Electric Deathbeat. The song pretty much summarises the overall atmosphere of the album.

read more
 | 02 Feb 2024

Manchester's Corvus and The Morning Star release epic new single 'A Break in the Clouds'

MUMBAI : Hailing from the Greater parts of Manchester, the five -piece rock ‘n’ roll ensemble Corvus & The Morning Star got together after sending each other demos of songs they had made. Started by Charlie Sherliker (vox and rhythm guitar) and Greg Neil (lead guitar).

read more
 | 02 Feb 2024

25th year of Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2024

MUMBAI : The Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM 2024), the world's largest theatre festival, was inaugurated with grandeur at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai on February 1st, 2024.

read more
 | 02 Feb 2024

ORKA’s Jens L. Thomsen shares immersive new vinyl EP ÆÐR

MUMBAI :  Celebrated composer, techno producer, sound artist and one half of ORKA, Jens L. Thomsen unveils groundbreaking EP ÆÐR, landing 2nd of February via Kervið.

read more
 | 02 Feb 2024

The grand opening : Pacha and Destino Ibiza kickstart the 2024 season with a double delight

MUMBAI : Get ready for Ibiza summer 2024 with the grand kickoff led by none other than the global Italian ambassador of techno, the maestro behind 'Music On,' Marco Carola!

read more

RnM Biz

55th edition of the ABBY One Show Awards 2024 to be held from 29th-31st May 2024 at Goafest

MUMBAI : The Advertising Club gears up to announce the 55th edition of The ABBY One Show Awards 2read more

TuneCore Accelerator Report : India amongst fastest growing regions showing 16% quarter over quarter growth in streams

MUMBAI – TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned read more

Surpassing 100 million subscribers on YouTube Music and Premium, all thanks to your support

MUMBAI: Thanks to our collaboration, we're celebrating a milestone: YouTube has surpassed 10read more

India’s First Folk Music Docu Series EQUALS Launches on OTT; Features Ricky Kej, Warsi Brothers, Swarathma, The Yellow Diary and More

MUMBAI : EQUALS, India's first folk music documentary series is out on OTT, highlighting regionalread more

Saregama launches a new vertical - Saregama Talent, introduces its first three next-gen performers Maahi, Pragati, and Arjun

MUMBAI :  Saregama, an RPSG group company, is thrilled to announce the launch of 'Saregama Talenread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
ORKA’s Jens L. Thomsen shares immersive new vinyl EP ÆÐR

MUMBAI :  Celebrated composer, techno producer, sound artist and one half of ORKA, Jens L. Thomsen unveils groundbreaking EP ÆÐR, landing 2nd of...read more

2
Electric Deathbeat release new single and lyrics video 'Cycle Of Loss'

MUMBAI :  Cycle Of Loss is the first single from the upcoming album A Ghost Triangle from Finnish group Electric Deathbeat. The song pretty much...read more

3
Bif Naked commemorates 25th anniversary of 'I, Bificus' with deluxe edition out now

MUMBAI : Just twenty-five years ago, Bill Clinton had a scandalous affair, Teletubbies invaded American TV, and Viagra got the green light. Surprise...read more

4
25th year of Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2024

MUMBAI : The Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM 2024), the world's largest theatre festival, was inaugurated with grandeur at the National Centre for the...read more

5
Groove Cruise celebrated its 20th anniversary with sold-out sailing from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay with nearly 5,000 attendees

MUMBAI :    Whet Travel and Groove Cruise commemorated their 20th anniversary as the premier floating music festival with nearly 5,000 dedicated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games