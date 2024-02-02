RadioandMusic
25th year of Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2024

MUMBAI : The Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM 2024), the world's largest theatre festival, was inaugurated with grandeur at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai on February 1st, 2024. His Excellency Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra, along with NSD Chairperson Paresh Rawal, and veteran actor Sh. Raghubir Yadav officiated the opening ceremony, marking the commencement of the much-anticipated event.

From February 1st to 21st 2024, the festival unfolds across 15 cities in the country, showcasing a diverse array of over 150 performances. Alongside the captivating theatrical presentations, BRM 2024 will offer a multitude of workshops, discussions, and master classes, creating a vibrant tapestry that celebrates both Indian and global theatre traditions.

This year's edition holds special significance as it commemorates the 25th anniversary of the inception of Bharat Rang Mahotsav. The festival brings together theatre enthusiasts, artists, and scholars, contributing to the cultural richness and artistic exchange that has become synonymous with BRM over the years.
This year's festival revolves around the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Vande Bharangam, fostering global unity among thespians and artists. Emphasizing social harmony, it seeks to create a sense of a shared world – the entire world one large family, bringing diverse cultures together through the powerful medium of the performing arts for a truly enriching experience.

Reflecting on the event, His Excellency Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra, remarked, “The Bharat Rang Mahotsav stands as a testament to the power of cultural exchange and the transformative impact of the performing arts. In the symphony of cultures and traditions showcased at Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2024, the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Vande Bharangam' echoes as a powerful anthem of unity. It is an honour to witness the convergence of diverse talents and traditions, encapsulating the spirit of unity in diversity that defines our nation. Through its varied performances and artistic expressions, this festival weaves a tapestry that transcends borders and languages, reminding us that the entire world is one expansive family. The performing arts, as a universal language, possess the extraordinary ability to unite hearts, bridge differences, and cultivate a shared understanding”.

NSD Director Chittaranjan Tripathy expressed profound enthusiasm for the impending festival, stating, "As we embark on the 25th year of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav, it is truly a momentous occasion that reflects our enduring commitment to artistic excellence and cultural diversity. Over the past quarter-century, this festival has served as a guiding light, illuminating the rich tapestry of global theatre traditions. The upcoming edition promises to be a grand celebration, showcasing not only the extraordinary creativity within the theatrical realm but also emphasizing the beauty of collaboration. We are dedicated to fostering the magic of theatre, providing a platform for diverse voices and narratives to thrive. This year's festivities will not only mark a milestone but also reaffirm our steadfast belief in the transformative power of the performing arts."

In Mumbai, this cultural extravaganza, which started today, will enchant audiences for six exhilarating days and will culminate with a grand closing ceremony at Mumbai on February 6th 2024 at Mukti Cultural Hub.

The festival will feature a total of six captivating plays, each a masterpiece in its own right, spanning various genres and languages. It commenced with the compelling play ‘Tajmahal Ka Tender’, an original Hindi satire directed by Shri Chittaranjan Tripathy, written by Ajay Shukla, and performed by NSD Repertory Company, and will be followed by a diverse array of productions, including ‘GAJAB TICHI ADA’ by Rangpeeth Theatre, Mumbai, ‘BABUJI’ by NSD Repertory Company, New Delhi, ‘THE ZOO STORY’ by Panchkosi, Delhi, ‘TODI MILL FANTASY’ by Theatre Flamingo, Goa, and ‘SWAHA’ by Darpan, Lucknow.

The 25th year of this festival holds special significance as it brings together diverse theatrical voices in a celebration of the magic of theatre. Audiences can expect a captivating array of theatrical forms, including international productions, folk and traditional plays, modern dramas, graduate showcases, and collegiate street plays. The festival will unfold in parallel venues across Mumbai, Pune, Bhuj, Vijayawada, Jodhpur, Dibrugarh, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Ramnagar, and Srinagar, ensuring a nationwide celebration of the transformative power of theatre.

In an innovative move, this year NSD is also introducing Rang Haat, an annual initiative aimed at establishing Asia's inaugural global theatre market and nurturing international collaborations in the theatrical domain. Rang Haat will unite theatre artists, programmers, patrons, and supporters, fostering the discovery of hidden talent, showcasing international projects, and facilitating both creative and financial partnerships. Participants will gain exposure to a broader audience, fostering potential collaborative ventures and injecting dynamism into the global theatre landscape.

The BRM extends beyond the stage, offering a plethora of enriching experiences. Parallel exhibitions, director-audience dialogues, discussions, and seminars will explore various facets of theatre, sparking stimulating conversations and insights. Attendees can engage in masterclasses with veteran thespians, immerse themselves in the vibrant Rang Haat, and explore the diverse offerings at the Food Bazaar, letting the spirit of theatre truly captivate them.

