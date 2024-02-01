YUNGBLUD and Lil Yachty join for new single 'When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)'

MUMBAI: Today, internationally acclaimed artist and musician YUNGBLUD unveils his first single of 2024, ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)’, featuring GRAMMY® nominated American rapper and producer, Lil Yachty. The song arrives alongside an official music video that was directed by Logan Fields & Yussef Haridy and filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.
Speaking about the new track, YUNGBLUD reveals, “‘When we die (can we still get high?)’ was one of the first songs I wrote when I got to New Orleans to make new music.
Me and Yachty have been talking since 2019 and I’ve always thought we were on the same trip - fuck the rules, push things forward. So, when I wrote the song I knew he’d add something amazing.
I wanted this moment to be a collision of each other’s imagination and sound. I’m really excited about it and for what it could potentially inspire between the future of alternative and hip-hop. Press play.”
Listen to ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?) HERE.
Watch the official music video HERE.
To commemorate the release of his latest single, pre-orders launch this coming Monday, January 29 for a very special limited edition ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)’ ashtray. For more information go to https://www.yungbludofficial.com
Since the beginning of his phenomenal rise, he has nurtured a vast collective of dedicated fans around the globe, with a social following of over 14.5 million and accumulating billions of streams, cementing him firmly amongst the top alternative artists of his generation. With more music to come throughout 2024, YUNGBLUD’s trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.
‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)’ is available worldwide today.
MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court issued a ruling regarding Phonographic Performance Ltd (PPL) and Noread more
MUMBAI: Vertical video platform TikTok wants users to turn their phones around and start shootingread more
MUMBAI: In a landmark legal dispute, approximately 5,000 parents in the United States are collectread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly announces the lauread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify has elevated Rahul Balyan as read more
MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Madhur Sharma, known for his emotional and resonant compositions, reveals the poignant journey behind his latest track, '...read more
MUMBAI : Introducing Rose Rose's electrifying rendition of their original track, ‘Charlotte’, captured live at the iconic Rock En Seine festival in...read more
MUMBAI - DJ Mag - the word’s leading dance music media brand - have released a brand new full-length DJ Mag Original documentary, Top 100 DJs: The...read more
MUMBAI: Sunny Leone's explosive magic lights the dance floor in the scintillating Fana video, which is out now for your visual delight! This amazing...read more
MUMBAI: Social media has proven to be a means for people to express their emotions and recent life updates. Sachdeva, an IIFA award-winning...read more