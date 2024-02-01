RadioandMusic
News |  01 Feb 2024

YUNGBLUD and Lil Yachty join for new single 'When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)'

MUMBAI: Today, internationally acclaimed artist and musician YUNGBLUD unveils his first single of 2024, ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)’, featuring GRAMMY® nominated American rapper and producer, Lil Yachty. The song arrives alongside an official music video that was directed by Logan Fields & Yussef Haridy and filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.

Speaking about the new track, YUNGBLUD reveals, “‘When we die (can we still get high?)’ was one of the first songs I wrote when I got to New Orleans to make new music.

Me and Yachty have been talking since 2019 and I’ve always thought we were on the same trip - fuck the rules, push things forward. So, when I wrote the song I knew he’d add something amazing.

I wanted this moment to be a collision of each other’s imagination and sound. I’m really excited about it and for what it could potentially inspire between the future of alternative and hip-hop. Press play.”

Listen to ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?) HERE.

Watch the official music video HERE.

To commemorate the release of his latest single, pre-orders launch this coming Monday, January 29 for a very special limited edition ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)’ ashtray. For more information go to https://www.yungbludofficial.com

Since the beginning of his phenomenal rise, he has nurtured a vast collective of dedicated fans around the globe, with a social following of over 14.5 million and accumulating billions of streams, cementing him firmly amongst the top alternative artists of his generation. With more music to come throughout 2024, YUNGBLUD’s trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.

‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)’ is available worldwide today.

