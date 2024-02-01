Sunny Leone releases newest song 'Fana', a must-watch dance extravaganza!

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone's explosive magic lights the dance floor in the scintillating Fana video, which is out now for your visual delight! This amazing performance demonstrates Sunny's unrivalled charisma and mastery of dance, captivating audiences with each mesmerising motion. The actress recently took to her social media to announce the song release, the post was captioned:
“Embrace the heat, own the spotlight.
#Fanaa is Out Now!”
The powerful choreography and Sunny's compelling presence in the song video undoubtedly forms a harmonious celebration of artistic elegance, leaving a lasting effect on all viewers. On the work front, Sunny Leone will be judging an upcoming show 'Glam Fame' and awaits her globally acclaimed film with Rahul Bhatt, directed by Anurag Kashyap 'Kennedy.' Fans also eagerly await her entry into Tamil cinema with the film 'Quotation Gang,' where she joins forces with Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, and Sara Arjun. She will also be hosting Splitsvilla Season 5.
