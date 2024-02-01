Sunidhi Chauhan, Sheykhar Ravjiani come together for song 'Phir Sochna Kya'

MUMBAI: Versatile and finest musicians in the country- Sunidhi Chauhan and Sheykhar Ravjiani have gone on social media to announce their upcoming song.
The song titled 'Phir Sochna Kya' drops tomorrow.
Ravjiani has shared a post on Instagram. His post read the below.
"My first song of #GARUUDAA2024 drops on 02.02.24 !
PHIR SOCHNA KYA features my absolutely gorgeous and unbelievably talented friend SUNIDHI and is written by my favourite RASHMI VIRAG Sir.
Produced by the super cool @yokimuzikk
Get ready to burn the dance floor with this one "
