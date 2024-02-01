Grammy- Nominated Coi Leray enters a new era shares new music 'Wanna Come Thru'

MUMBAI: Multiple GRAMMY-nominated artist, Coi Leray, opens 2024 entering a new era, a new label, and collaborating with Mike WiLL Made-It (Beyonce, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar). The track, which is her first on Island Records, comes just ahead of the 2024 Grammy’s which Coi Leray received two nominations in “Best Rap Performance” for her massive hit “Players” and “Best Pop Dance Recording” for “Baby Don't Hurt Me” with David Guettaand Anne Marie. She’s recently been announced to perform Coachella 2024 and nabbed a nomination for iHeartRadio’s2024 “Dance Song Of The Year” with “Baby Don’t Hurt Me.” Listen here.

On the new track, Coi stated: “This song is about me on my grown and sexy. Grown and sexy means being so in love with yourself — that it is one of the most sexiest, maturest, grownestthings that a woman can do. As you get older and you tap into your womanhood and your femininity and I feel like you should embrace that. It’s feeling good for yourself; looking in the mirror and just loving yourself. 2024 is going to be my grown and sexy era. I’m taking over this year. I’ve got so much new music and a whole new side of me to get to know.”

Mike WiLL Made-It added, “It’s a culture shifting record. The song is just fresh and forward pushing. What I love about it is it sounds simple and easy to digest and instantly puts you in a mood. It’s the best feeling ever to be able to create a song that makes the listener feel good. This is hit number one fasho, we have plenty more on the way. The Ear Drummer/Trendsetter Way.”

This new era follows a successful 2023 for Coi with the release of her album, COI, which debuted on the Billboard 200, and the chart-topping success of her RIAA-certified platinum hit “Players” (now Grammy-nominated). The track earned her first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 with her highest charting single to date landing at #9 and dominated the radio with three consecutive weeks at #1 on Rhythmic Radio, #1 on Urban Radio, #1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart, and #5 on Billboard’s Radio Chart. She continued to make waves throughout the year with major festival performances such as Rolling Loud California, Austin City Limits, Summer Jam and more as well as joining the lineup at Jay-Z’s Made In America and Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing. Coi also became the voice of the WNBA’s “More Than Game” campaign ahead of their 2023 season and continues to build her resume in the fashion space with her collaboration with FENDI by Marc Jacobs for their Summer Capsule collection. You can also hear Coi on the big screen, with her collaboration with Metro Boomin on their song “Self Love”, as part of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack.