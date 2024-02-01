Get ready to set the dance floors ablaze with these top 5 tracks from Vh1 Supersonic's celebrated artist - Major Lazer Soundsystem

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic artist, Major Lazer Soundsystem, an influential force in the world of electronic and dancehall music, has left an indelible mark on the global music scene. Major Lazer is a Jamaican-American electronic dance music and DJ trio, which includes record producer Diplo, and DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. Known for their groovy beats, Diplo and Walshy of the trio have a strong and rooted connection with India. Did you know that Diplo, at the age of 20, moved to India to kickstart his career and Walshy has been open about his fondness for India’s cultural diversity and how it's close to his heart.

So, before we get to witness their magnificent live performance this month, let's recap their Top 5 tracks!

1. Lean On: This Global smash was shot in India which was #1 in over 40 countries and has over 6.5 billion streams on Spotify alone. The catchy tune and energetic dance move along with traditional Indian props fueled a worldwide dance craze, with countless remixes and renditions emerging all over the world, including India.

2. Cold Water: A melodic pop perfection, captivating hearts and topping charts, known for its summer vibes, making Major Lazer Soundsystem a household name. This is another chart-topping collaboration featuring Justin Bieber, racking up over 3.5 billion streams.

3. Powerful: This song is an anthem of hope and unity, resonating with India's diverse youth, finding power in music and community. This is an uplifting anthem with over 600 million streams and was initially planned to be the lead single from the album but was scrapped in favor of Lean On.

4. Light It Up: For this song, the artists crafted 50 texture effects along with custom algorithms to implement them, creating a CG environment complete with lighting, camera setups, and textures. Subsequently, the film underwent re-editing to synchronize with Major Lazer's “Light it Up” track before being shared online, accumulating over 100 million views.

5. Know No Better: Hip-hop infused pop fusion, showcasing Major Lazer Soundsystem’s genre-bending prowess, attracting a wider audience in India. This song features an all-star lineup and catchy beats, with over 1.5 billion streams.

