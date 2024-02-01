Akhil Sachdeva records a new melody at this beautiful place

MUMBAI: Social media has proven to be a means for people to express their emotions and recent life updates. Sachdeva, an IIFA award-winning Bollywood singer and composer, recently shared on social media that he recorded new music at Chandigarh.
Check the Instagram post:
MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court issued a ruling regarding Phonographic Performance Ltd (PPL) and Noread more
MUMBAI: Vertical video platform TikTok wants users to turn their phones around and start shootingread more
MUMBAI: In a landmark legal dispute, approximately 5,000 parents in the United States are collectread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly announces the lauread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify has elevated Rahul Balyan as read more
MUMBAI - DJ Mag - the word’s leading dance music media brand - have released a brand new full-length DJ Mag Original documentary, Top 100 DJs: The...read more
MUMBAI : Introducing Rose Rose's electrifying rendition of their original track, ‘Charlotte’, captured live at the iconic Rock En Seine festival in...read more
MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic artist, Major Lazer Soundsystem, an influential force in the world of electronic and dancehall music, has left an indelible...read more
MUMBAI: Today multi-platinum, award winning singer, songwriter, Sofia Carson unveils her latest single “I Hope You Know.” This marks the first...read more
MUMBAI : Partnering with Lollapalooza India for the second year in running, Budweiser co-curated and offered unparalleled experiences for festival...read more