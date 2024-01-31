RadioandMusic
News |  31 Jan 2024 17:02 |  By RnMTeam

Witness biggest heartbreak anthem of the Year with actress Sanchi Rai and Laqshay Kapoor's song 'Barbaad'

MUMBAI: Actress Sanchi Rai has taken the music world by storm with the release of her latest music video, "Barbaad." The song, featuring Sanchi and singer Laqshay Kapoor, is poised to be the ultimate heartbreak anthem of the year, weaving a poignant tale of love, betrayal, and shattered dreams.

Sanchi Rai and Laqshay Kapoor have collaborated for the first time ever to create a piece of art that not only showcases their artistic prowess but also connects with the audience on a visceral level.

"Barbaad" unfolds the narrative of two lovebirds, Sanchi and Laqshay, whose relationship takes a tumultuous turn. Sung by Laqshay Kapoor himself, the soulful lyrics delve into the complexities of love and the devastating consequences of a broken heart. The storyline revolves around the pain inflicted when Sanchi's character betrays Laqshay, citing his inability to provide her with a lavish lifestyle. Laqshay's melodic voice narrates the emotional journey of a man who left Barbaad, or ruined, by the person he loved the most. Barbaad" is more than just a music video; it's an emotional journey that explores the intricate facets of love and heartbreak.

Speaking about the music video, Sanchi Rai expressed her excitement and passion for the project. She shared, "This is the biggest heartbreak anthem of the year, I feel. The song predicts betrayal, heartbreak, and cheating. I had a great time shooting this song with Laqshay as he has only given his melodious voice to this song, and you can feel the pain in the song. "This heartbreak will surely take you to one of your heartbreaks, and that is the entire motto of us to bring this amazing song to you all. I hope that you like the song and shower your immense love on this song."

Sanchi really stuns in the music video with her captivating various looks and her performance. The soul-stirring vocals of Laqshay Kapoor play a pivotal role in conveying the depth of emotions embedded in "Barbaad." The song is penned by Kunaal Verma, Music is given by Gourov Dasgupta and helmed by Arif Khan. The music video is released on DRJ's Official Youtube Handle.

Sanchi Rai is currently unstoppable and the actress in just a span of a week had 2 music videos released in a row, apart from Barbaad, the actress also had Stebin Ben and Asees Kaur Dil Kya Kare released on VYRL originals. Apart from that Sanchi has also done a bunch of other music videos which include, Jhoom Ke Saawan Aaya, Tumhe Dil, and Abki Baarish Mein All on Zee Music. She also has a few more projects releasing this year stay tuned for the official announcement.

