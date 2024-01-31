RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jan 2024 20:22 |  By RnMTeam

Universal Music to pull songs from TikTok

MUMBAI: Universal Music is set to pull its millions of songs from TikTok after a breakdown in talks over payments. The move would mean the social media platform would no longer have access to songs by artists including Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Drake. Universal accused TikTok of "bullying" and said it wanted to pay a "fraction" of the rate other social media sites do for access to its vast catalogue.

TikTok said Universal was presenting a "false narrative and rhetoric". Music companies earn royalty payments when their songs are played on streaming and social media platforms. Although TikTok - which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance - has more than one billion users, it accounts for just 1% of Universal's total revenue, the label said. In an "open letter to the artist and songwriter community" Universal - which controls about a third of the world's music - claimed that "ultimately TikTok is trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music".

Universal also said that along with pushing for "appropriate compensation for our artists and songwriters", it was also concerned about "protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and online safety for TikTok's users". The company said it would stop licensing its content to TikTok when its contract expires on 31 January. In response, TikTok said: "It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters.

"Despite Universal's false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent," it added. This is the first time that Universal has taken the major step of removing its songs from a technology firm's platform.

Universal holds a dominant position in the global recorded music industry. It holds the rights to a huge array of artists from the Beatles, Elton John and Coldplay to Adele, BTS and Blackpink. It also owns Soph ie Ellis-Bextor's Murder on the Dancefloor, which has been a recent hit on TikTok. In July last year, Warner Music, which is the world's third-biggest recorded music company, and TikTok struck a new licensing deal.

Tags
Universal Music song TikTok music
Related news
 | 31 Jan 2024

BIGG BOSS special: Check out rap about Mannara Chopra gone viral

Mumbai: Zaynul Jiwani, a content developer and music producer who is well recognized for turning trends into musical memes created a viral rap about this Bigg Boss 17 contestant.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanges "I Love You" on the Field

MUMBAI: Sparks were flying for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the football field. While celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship victory Jan. 28, securing them a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl, the duo shared the sweetest exchange on the field.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2024

International Radio Festival participates at FOMEX’24, Riyadh, KSA

MUMBAI : By invitation of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, the International Radio Festival eagerly anticipates its participation in this year’s FOMEX, the Future of Media Exhibition, set to take place in Riyadh, within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from the 19th to the 21st of February 2024.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2024

Witness biggest heartbreak anthem of the Year with actress Sanchi Rai and Laqshay Kapoor's song 'Barbaad'

MUMBAI: Actress Sanchi Rai has taken the music world by storm with the release of her latest music video, "Barbaad." The song, featuring Sanchi and singer Laqshay Kapoor, is poised to be the ultimate heartbreak anthem of the year, weaving a poignant tale of love, betrayal, and shattered dreams.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2024

Italian Symphonic Power Metal Group Ethereal Flames joins Sliptrick

MUMBAI : Italian Symphonic Power Metal Group Ethereal Flames came together as a project to create a music album about the legends and myths of the Marche Region. It was born out of love for the culture and tradition of their region.

read more

RnM Biz

TikTok meets ‘horizontal’, extends to 30 minutes limit

MUMBAI: Vertical video platform TikTok wants users to turn their phones around and start shootingread more

Is TikTok destroying youth? 5,000 US Parents take legal action

MUMBAI: In a landmark legal dispute, approximately 5,000 parents in the United States are collectread more

Bhangra reigns supreme in Punjab with Red FM’s Bhangra Premier League

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly announces the lauread more

Rahul Balyan elevates as Spotify Head Market Strategy, Operations – SAMEA

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify has elevated Rahul Balyan as read more

Mirchi Metro Takeover: Mumbai’s Andheri Metro Station becomes the epicentre of entertainment

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, collaborates with Mumbread more

top# 5 articles

1
Valentine's Day arrives early for fans with Tulsi Kumar & Vishal Mishra's new single Meri Zindagi featuring Jiya Shankar and Harsh Beniwal

MUMBAI: With Valentine's Day around the corner, Tulsi Kumar has given fans a beautiful love anthem sung by Vishal Mishra and her . The song produced...read more

2
Italian Symphonic Power Metal Group Ethereal Flames joins Sliptrick

MUMBAI : Italian Symphonic Power Metal Group Ethereal Flames came together as a project to create a music album about the legends and myths of the...read more

3
Universal Music to pull songs from TikTok

MUMBAI: Universal Music is set to pull its millions of songs from TikTok after a breakdown in talks over payments. The move would mean the social...read more

4
antiSOCIAL Goa brings the heat with electronic music sensation YOTTO

MUMBAI : This Saturday, February 4th, the vibrant shores of Morjim Beach will pulse with electrifying beats as antiSOCIAL Goa proudly presents one...read more

5
Witness biggest heartbreak anthem of the Year with actress Sanchi Rai and Laqshay Kapoor's song 'Barbaad'

MUMBAI: Actress Sanchi Rai has taken the music world by storm with the release of her latest music video, "Barbaad." The song, featuring Sanchi and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games