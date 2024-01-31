RadioandMusic
Italian Symphonic Power Metal Group Ethereal Flames joins Sliptrick

MUMBAI : Italian Symphonic Power Metal Group Ethereal Flames came together as a project to create a music album about the legends and myths of the Marche Region. It was born out of love for the culture and tradition of their region.

Alessandro, Matteo, Andrea and Thomas decided to gather and tell some of the most fascinating stories passed down in the area through music and words, the forthcoming album Myths And Legends Of Our Land (released via Sliptrick Records) aims to pay homage to their routes, highlighting the richness of their cultural heritage and the beauty of the land.

Ethereal Flames are:
Alessandro Binotti – Vocals/Lead Guitar | Andrea Palmieri – Rythm/Lead Guitar | Matteo Brillarelli – Bass Guitar | Thomas Mencarelli – Drum

Band links: Facebook | Instagram | On Sliptrick

