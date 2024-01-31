RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jan 2024 17:13 |  By RnMTeam

International Radio Festival participates at FOMEX’24, Riyadh, KSA

MUMBAI : By invitation of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, the International Radio Festival eagerly anticipates its participation in this year’s FOMEX, the Future of Media Exhibition, set to take place in Riyadh, within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from the 19th to the 21st of February 2024.

FOMEX, now in its second edition, is proudly presented by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and represents an integral part of the Saudi Arabia Media Forum. The IRF is honoured to be actively involved in supporting this exhibition and conference initiative, which will feature a distinguished line-up of IRF speakers delivering insightful keynotes all around media.

The IRF keynotes will delve into topics such as achieving excellence in radio broadcasting both on and off the air, with a special appearance by superstar radio jockey Malishka from India’s leading prime time radio station RedFM. Furthermore, how to prepare and embrace the five upcoming disruptions facing the media industry by 2030 will be revealed by award winning futurist Nils Müller from TrendOne.

Additionally, the intricacies of 360º Content Management across all media channels will be laid open, with valuable insights from tech guru Julian Schweizer of Swiss Online Publishing. And to round off the IRF talks, Darryl von Däniken, founder of the International Radio Festival, will hold a masterclass, sharing his radio journey and insights to the heart beat of this powerful medium to inspire and empower the next generation of media professionals attending the FOMEX exhibition and Saudi Media Forum in Riyadh.

Stay tuned for more updates and information on this exciting exhibition and conference summit here

#irf #media #radio #audio #broadcasting #excellence #nextgen #sba #saudimf #ksa #vision2030

https://fomexsa.com/en

https://saudimf.sa/

Tags
International Radio Festival Future of Media Exhibition Malishka Julian Schweizer Nils Müller music Songs
Related news
 | 31 Jan 2024

Universal Music to pull songs from TikTok

MUMBAI: Universal Music is set to pull its millions of songs from TikTok after a breakdown in talks over payments. The move would mean the social media platform would no longer have access to songs by artists including Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Drake.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2024

BIGG BOSS special: Check out rap about Mannara Chopra gone viral

Mumbai: Zaynul Jiwani, a content developer and music producer who is well recognized for turning trends into musical memes created a viral rap about this Bigg Boss 17 contestant.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanges "I Love You" on the Field

MUMBAI: Sparks were flying for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the football field. While celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship victory Jan. 28, securing them a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl, the duo shared the sweetest exchange on the field.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2024

Witness biggest heartbreak anthem of the Year with actress Sanchi Rai and Laqshay Kapoor's song 'Barbaad'

MUMBAI: Actress Sanchi Rai has taken the music world by storm with the release of her latest music video, "Barbaad." The song, featuring Sanchi and singer Laqshay Kapoor, is poised to be the ultimate heartbreak anthem of the year, weaving a poignant tale of love, betrayal, and shattered dreams.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2024

Italian Symphonic Power Metal Group Ethereal Flames joins Sliptrick

MUMBAI : Italian Symphonic Power Metal Group Ethereal Flames came together as a project to create a music album about the legends and myths of the Marche Region. It was born out of love for the culture and tradition of their region.

read more

RnM Biz

TikTok meets ‘horizontal’, extends to 30 minutes limit

MUMBAI: Vertical video platform TikTok wants users to turn their phones around and start shootingread more

Is TikTok destroying youth? 5,000 US Parents take legal action

MUMBAI: In a landmark legal dispute, approximately 5,000 parents in the United States are collectread more

Bhangra reigns supreme in Punjab with Red FM’s Bhangra Premier League

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly announces the lauread more

Rahul Balyan elevates as Spotify Head Market Strategy, Operations – SAMEA

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify has elevated Rahul Balyan as read more

Mirchi Metro Takeover: Mumbai’s Andheri Metro Station becomes the epicentre of entertainment

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, collaborates with Mumbread more

top# 5 articles

1
Universal Music to pull songs from TikTok

MUMBAI: Universal Music is set to pull its millions of songs from TikTok after a breakdown in talks over payments. The move would mean the social...read more

2
Witness biggest heartbreak anthem of the Year with actress Sanchi Rai and Laqshay Kapoor's song 'Barbaad'

MUMBAI: Actress Sanchi Rai has taken the music world by storm with the release of her latest music video, "Barbaad." The song, featuring Sanchi and...read more

3
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanges "I Love You" on the Field

MUMBAI: Sparks were flying for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the football field. While celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship...read more

4
CASA BACARDÍ House of Moods arrives in Mumbai with a mix of music, dance and mixology by the seaside

MUMBAI : Mumbaikars, prepare yourselves for a tropical experience, as CASA BACARDi brings you The House of Moods, arriving in Colaba on February 3...read more

5
Italian Symphonic Power Metal Group Ethereal Flames joins Sliptrick

MUMBAI : Italian Symphonic Power Metal Group Ethereal Flames came together as a project to create a music album about the legends and myths of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games