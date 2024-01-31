International Radio Festival participates at FOMEX’24, Riyadh, KSA

MUMBAI : By invitation of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, the International Radio Festival eagerly anticipates its participation in this year’s FOMEX, the Future of Media Exhibition, set to take place in Riyadh, within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from the 19th to the 21st of February 2024.

FOMEX, now in its second edition, is proudly presented by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and represents an integral part of the Saudi Arabia Media Forum. The IRF is honoured to be actively involved in supporting this exhibition and conference initiative, which will feature a distinguished line-up of IRF speakers delivering insightful keynotes all around media.

The IRF keynotes will delve into topics such as achieving excellence in radio broadcasting both on and off the air, with a special appearance by superstar radio jockey Malishka from India’s leading prime time radio station RedFM. Furthermore, how to prepare and embrace the five upcoming disruptions facing the media industry by 2030 will be revealed by award winning futurist Nils Müller from TrendOne.

Additionally, the intricacies of 360º Content Management across all media channels will be laid open, with valuable insights from tech guru Julian Schweizer of Swiss Online Publishing. And to round off the IRF talks, Darryl von Däniken, founder of the International Radio Festival, will hold a masterclass, sharing his radio journey and insights to the heart beat of this powerful medium to inspire and empower the next generation of media professionals attending the FOMEX exhibition and Saudi Media Forum in Riyadh.

Stay tuned for more updates and information on this exciting exhibition and conference summit here

