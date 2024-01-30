Viswanathan Anand goes viral by singing along to Sting at Lollapalooza 2024

MUMBAI: It is safe to say that chess icon Viswanathan Anand's unexpected display of fandom at Lollapalooza 2024 has broken the internet. A post shared by Anand on X has gone viral. The videos in the post show him singing along to the legendary artist Sting's performance, particularly enjoying the hit "Roxanne" by The Police.

Anand, who is usually known for his strategic thinking and calm demeanour on the chessboard, shared his excitement on social media. He reminisced about how The Police's music, including songs like "Every Breath You Take" and "Roxanne," had left a lasting impression on him since his youth.