RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jan 2024 16:23 |  By RnMTeam

Viswanathan Anand goes viral by singing along to Sting at Lollapalooza 2024

MUMBAI: It is safe to say that chess icon Viswanathan Anand's unexpected display of fandom at Lollapalooza 2024 has broken the internet. A post shared by Anand on X has gone viral. The videos in the post show him singing along to the legendary artist Sting's performance, particularly enjoying the hit "Roxanne" by The Police.

Anand, who is usually known for his strategic thinking and calm demeanour on the chessboard, shared his excitement on social media. He reminisced about how The Police's music, including songs like "Every Breath You Take" and "Roxanne," had left a lasting impression on him since his youth.

Tags
Viswanathan Anand Sting Lollapalooza 2024 music Singer
Related news
 | 30 Jan 2024

antiSOCIAL Goa brings the heat with electronic music sensation YOTTO

MUMBAI : This Saturday, February 4th, the vibrant shores of Morjim Beach will pulse with electrifying beats as antiSOCIAL Goa proudly presents one of the most anticipated acts of the year.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2024

Pranati Rai Prakash pays emotional tribute that will leave you in tears to her late mother on her 4th death anniversary

MUMBAI : Actress Pranati Rai Prakash recently poured her heart out in a poignant tribute on the fourth death anniversary of her beloved mother, Sadhana Rai.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2024

The Distance reveal the deep cut of 'The Wound'

MUMBAI : The Wound, from Spanish post hardcore group The Distance, consist of nine songs with honest lyrics that are based on its singer's personal experiences.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2024

Gothic/Post-alternative Rock outfit The Behaviour release new single 'Strangelic'

MUMBAI : The Behaviour is excited to announce the latest single, "Strangelic (Edit)", taken from the album A Sin Dance. This is the third single from the gothic inspired post-alternative rock solo effort by Kilpatric via The Behaviour, available worldwide on all streaming platforms.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2024

Armaan Malik makes a cameo at Lollapalooza 2024 with Lauv

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Lauv was busy thrilling the crowds with his popular tracks like I Like Me Better, when he invited Armaan Malik on stage and the musical duo harmonised to the former’s I’m So Tired.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Metro Takeover: Mumbai’s Andheri Metro Station becomes the epicentre of entertainment

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, collaborates with Mumbread more

Believe acquires Punjabi powerhouse White Hill Music catalog, further reinforcing its leadership position in India

MUMBAI:  Believe, one of the world's leading digital music companies, announces today the acquisread more

Masterchannel and Cyanite join Music.AI’s platform for stackable AI modules

MUMBAI: The rapid development of AI resulted in a range of AI-powered tools dispersed across separead more

Antiquity Natural Mineral Water unveils 'Antiquity Discoveries', partners with The Plated Project

MUMBAI : In the perpetual quest for new experiences, our inherent curiosity propels us to exploreread more

Art Meets Tech: IPRS Unravels the Dynamics of AI and Creativity at Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2024

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the forefront organization in safeguarding tread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Fotty Seven release hard-hitting single ‘Ok Report’ with Def Jam Recordings India

MUMBAI: Fotty Seven, the influential and versatile emcee hailing from Gurugram, releases his latest single, "OK Report," with Def Jam Recordings...read more

2
Pranati Rai Prakash pays emotional tribute that will leave you in tears to her late mother on her 4th death anniversary

MUMBAI : Actress Pranati Rai Prakash recently poured her heart out in a poignant tribute on the fourth death anniversary of her beloved mother,...read more

3
The Distance reveal the deep cut of 'The Wound'

MUMBAI : The Wound, from Spanish post hardcore group The Distance, consist of nine songs with honest lyrics that are based on its singer's personal...read more

4
antiSOCIAL Goa brings the heat with electronic music sensation YOTTO

MUMBAI : This Saturday, February 4th, the vibrant shores of Morjim Beach will pulse with electrifying beats as antiSOCIAL Goa proudly presents one...read more

5
Dakota Johnson praise Taylor Swift on SNL

MUMBAI: While hosting SNL for the second time, Dakota Johnson took the opportunity to heap 50 shades of praise on Taylor Swift.During her monologue...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games