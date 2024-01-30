RadioandMusic
News |  30 Jan 2024 18:43 |  By RnMTeam

The Distance reveal the deep cut of 'The Wound'

MUMBAI : The Wound, from Spanish post hardcore group The Distance, consist of nine songs with honest lyrics that are based on its singer's personal experiences.

The guitars follow the path they started in their first album playing powerful hardcore riffs, combined with clean post-rock (like in A Heart Covered In Bruises). Songs like I Thought You'd Take My Hand introduces some noise reminiscence and others like Insomnia/Nightmare play with dissonance to keep the tension and emotion of the song. You can even hear the beautiful cello chords in Your Name played by the recognized professional cellist Laia Ferrer.

The bass is strong and combines perfectly the strength of its hardcore roots like in Flowers, with the beautiness of simple and repetitive rhythms like in Saint Faith st.. The long experience of the drummer gives The Wound a solid rhythm base full of different details.

Tracklist:
01. Soil (Part 1) | 02. A Heart Covered In Bruises | 03. Flowers | 04. Saint Faith st. | 05. Soil (Part 2) | 06. Insomnia-Nightmare | 07. I Thought You'd Take My Hand | 08. Letters | 09. Your Name

The Wound | Released January 30th, 2024 via Sliptrick Records

The Distance is:
Yamil Ghazi – Vocals/Guitar | Óscar D. Martí – Bass/Back Vocals | Julián Gil – Lead Guitar | Alberto Abad – Drums

