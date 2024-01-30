Pranati Rai Prakash pays emotional tribute that will leave you in tears to her late mother on her 4th death anniversary

MUMBAI : Actress Pranati Rai Prakash recently poured her heart out in a poignant tribute on the fourth death anniversary of her beloved mother, Sadhana Rai. Known for her close bond with her mother, Pranati shared a heartfelt video from the prayer meeting organized in remembrance of her late mother. The emotional note included a moving speech where Pranati expressed the profound impact her mother had on her life and career.
In the video, Pranati took center stage during the prayer meeting, delivering a heartfelt touching message from a loving daughter to the mother, that left everyone in tears. She reminisced about the unconditional love, care, and kindness that defined her mother, Sadhana Rai.
Pranati revealed a deeply personal connection between her love for cinema and her mother's storytelling prowess. She confessed that her mother played a pivotal role in igniting her passion for narratives, recounting how she shared stories ranging from fictional tales to real-life experiences. According to Pranati, her mother's storytelling was the motivation that led her to fall in love with the world of cinema.
During her heartfelt speech, Pranati emphasized her mother's desire for happiness and smiles. She shared, "I just wanted to smile and be happy because that is what my mother Sadhana Rai would expect of us all." Despite the pain of her mother's absence, Pranati aimed to fulfill her mother's wish by cherishing the positive memories and teachings she left behind.
"Sadhana Rai was not only a loving mother but also an incredible teacher and guide to Pranati and her siblings. From childhood stories to experiences in theatre, history lessons, and insights into the lives of freedom fighters, Sadhana Rai imparted a vast range of knowledge to her children. Pranati expressed gratitude for the life lessons her mother taught her, emphasizing the values of love, forgiveness, and generosity."
Pranati concluded her emotional tribute by acknowledging the everlasting presence of her mother's spirit. She expressed deep love and gratitude for the contributions Sadhana Rai made to their lives and pledged to carry forward the teachings and love she received over the years.
Fans were also quick to shower love on the actress over her heartfelt note, one wrote, "It's so difficult to speak in such a situation! heartwarming to see you remember her so fondly and lovingly May she always be with you Pantu " Another wrote, "She must be so proud of you
Pranati Rai Prakash's heartfelt note serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact a mother can have on her children's lives. Through her words, Pranati immortalizes the love, wisdom, and guidance she received from her mother, ensuring that Sadhana Rai's legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew her.
