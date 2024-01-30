Nicki Minaj is losing respect from her fans amid her attacks on Megan Thee Stallion

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj has never been one to back down from controversy, but her current beef with Megan Thee Stallion is causing some fans to disavow the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap. It all started on Friday when Megan released her new single "Hiss."
The fiery track included a reference to Megan's Law, which is designed to protect civilians, especially children, from sexual predators. Although Megan didn't include any names in the song, Minaj interpreted this lyric as an attack on her husband, Kenneth Petty, who pleaded guilty to the attempted rape of a 16-year-old g irl in 1995, when he was also 16.
According to New York state's sex offender registry, Petty used a "knife/cutting instrument" against his victim. In response, Minaj shared a freestyle rap on Instagram Live that mocked Megan's height and her gunshot wound: "Bad bitch she like six foot / I call her big foot / The bitch fell off / I said get up on your good foot."
Last year, rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in the foot. Mega n has been open about the mental and physical pain she suffered as a result of the assault.
