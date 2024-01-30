RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jan 2024 18:25 |  By RnMTeam

Gothic/Post-alternative Rock outfit The Behaviour release new single 'Strangelic'

MUMBAI : The Behaviour is excited to announce the latest single, "Strangelic (Edit)", taken from the album A Sin Dance. This is the third single from the gothic inspired post-alternative rock solo effort by Kilpatric via The Behaviour, available worldwide on all streaming platforms.

This is a much more slow- to mid-tempo track than what is on the rest of the album, driven by a catchy ear-worm of an acoustic 12-string guitar. The song has a slow consistent build, reaching an emotional crescendo towards the end with dancing rhythms and lots of drums and vocal harmonies. "Strangelic (Edit)" is full of twists and turns making a unique affair, with very emotional lyrics about accepting one's fate and lack of control in the face of consequences of his or her actions. Like a good movie, it will take several listens to truly realize its full magnitude. For fans of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Jeff Buckley.

"Strangelic": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/1SgBHqN5ElTergRR9BDIYY

About The Behaviour

The Behaviour is a gothic inspired psych-alternative rock group created by Der Baron M. Kilpatric in 2020. The new debut album, A Sin Dance, was entirely written, arranged, and performed by Kilpatric himself. While currently located in New England, this album culminated from his time residing in Colorado and the Midwest while marinating in the sounds of Jeff Buckley, Soundgarden, Slint, Killing Joke, Pink Floyd, Leonard Cohen, my bloody valentine, and countless others.

After spending over 20 years of his prolific career contributing to writing, recording, and/or performing as the drummer for such groups as Black Light Burns, The Esoteric, Seaspin, Kylesa, F-Minus, Crisis, and Today is the Day, to name a few, Kilpatric has stepped forward to present this mesmerizing and affecting creation. The Behaviour is brought to life with a vision of artistic integrity, passion, and substance through decades of experience and intuition. While being a catharsis, purging, and execution of shadow work in its purest form of expression, this record is merely a prologue.

The music is dark and melancholic on the surface, yet underneath the richly textured layers are introspective messages of redemption, healing, and renewal. It expresses the true essence of finding one's self in his/her sober reflection and through the interpersonal relationships of self, others, and environment. The Behaviour is a medicine for melancholy, a remedy for repressed emotion, an enlightenment for evolving senses.

Tags
The Behaviour band Der Baron M. Kilpatric Black Light Burns band music Songs
Related news
 | 30 Jan 2024

antiSOCIAL Goa brings the heat with electronic music sensation YOTTO

MUMBAI : This Saturday, February 4th, the vibrant shores of Morjim Beach will pulse with electrifying beats as antiSOCIAL Goa proudly presents one of the most anticipated acts of the year.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2024

Pranati Rai Prakash pays emotional tribute that will leave you in tears to her late mother on her 4th death anniversary

MUMBAI : Actress Pranati Rai Prakash recently poured her heart out in a poignant tribute on the fourth death anniversary of her beloved mother, Sadhana Rai.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2024

The Distance reveal the deep cut of 'The Wound'

MUMBAI : The Wound, from Spanish post hardcore group The Distance, consist of nine songs with honest lyrics that are based on its singer's personal experiences.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2024

Viswanathan Anand goes viral by singing along to Sting at Lollapalooza 2024

MUMBAI: It is safe to say that chess icon Viswanathan Anand's unexpected display of fandom at Lollapalooza 2024 has broken the internet. A post shared by Anand on X has gone viral.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2024

Nicki Minaj is losing respect from her fans amid her attacks on Megan Thee Stallion

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj has never been one to back down from controversy, but her current beef with Megan Thee Stallion is causing some fans to disavow the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap. It all started on Friday when Megan released her new single "Hiss."

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Metro Takeover: Mumbai’s Andheri Metro Station becomes the epicentre of entertainment

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, collaborates with Mumbread more

Believe acquires Punjabi powerhouse White Hill Music catalog, further reinforcing its leadership position in India

MUMBAI:  Believe, one of the world's leading digital music companies, announces today the acquisread more

Masterchannel and Cyanite join Music.AI’s platform for stackable AI modules

MUMBAI: The rapid development of AI resulted in a range of AI-powered tools dispersed across separead more

Antiquity Natural Mineral Water unveils 'Antiquity Discoveries', partners with The Plated Project

MUMBAI : In the perpetual quest for new experiences, our inherent curiosity propels us to exploreread more

Art Meets Tech: IPRS Unravels the Dynamics of AI and Creativity at Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2024

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the forefront organization in safeguarding tread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
antiSOCIAL Goa brings the heat with electronic music sensation YOTTO

MUMBAI : This Saturday, February 4th, the vibrant shores of Morjim Beach will pulse with electrifying beats as antiSOCIAL Goa proudly presents one...read more

2
Dakota Johnson praise Taylor Swift on SNL

MUMBAI: While hosting SNL for the second time, Dakota Johnson took the opportunity to heap 50 shades of praise on Taylor Swift.During her monologue...read more

3
Armaan Malik makes a cameo at Lollapalooza 2024 with Lauv

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Lauv was busy thrilling the crowds with his popular tracks like I Like Me Better, when he invited Armaan Malik on...read more

4
Pranati Rai Prakash pays emotional tribute that will leave you in tears to her late mother on her 4th death anniversary

MUMBAI : Actress Pranati Rai Prakash recently poured her heart out in a poignant tribute on the fourth death anniversary of her beloved mother,...read more

5
The Distance reveal the deep cut of 'The Wound'

MUMBAI : The Wound, from Spanish post hardcore group The Distance, consist of nine songs with honest lyrics that are based on its singer's personal...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games