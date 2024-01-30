Gothic/Post-alternative Rock outfit The Behaviour release new single 'Strangelic'

MUMBAI : The Behaviour is excited to announce the latest single, "Strangelic (Edit)", taken from the album A Sin Dance. This is the third single from the gothic inspired post-alternative rock solo effort by Kilpatric via The Behaviour, available worldwide on all streaming platforms.

This is a much more slow- to mid-tempo track than what is on the rest of the album, driven by a catchy ear-worm of an acoustic 12-string guitar. The song has a slow consistent build, reaching an emotional crescendo towards the end with dancing rhythms and lots of drums and vocal harmonies. "Strangelic (Edit)" is full of twists and turns making a unique affair, with very emotional lyrics about accepting one's fate and lack of control in the face of consequences of his or her actions. Like a good movie, it will take several listens to truly realize its full magnitude. For fans of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Jeff Buckley.

"Strangelic": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/1SgBHqN5ElTergRR9BDIYY

About The Behaviour

The Behaviour is a gothic inspired psych-alternative rock group created by Der Baron M. Kilpatric in 2020. The new debut album, A Sin Dance, was entirely written, arranged, and performed by Kilpatric himself. While currently located in New England, this album culminated from his time residing in Colorado and the Midwest while marinating in the sounds of Jeff Buckley, Soundgarden, Slint, Killing Joke, Pink Floyd, Leonard Cohen, my bloody valentine, and countless others.

After spending over 20 years of his prolific career contributing to writing, recording, and/or performing as the drummer for such groups as Black Light Burns, The Esoteric, Seaspin, Kylesa, F-Minus, Crisis, and Today is the Day, to name a few, Kilpatric has stepped forward to present this mesmerizing and affecting creation. The Behaviour is brought to life with a vision of artistic integrity, passion, and substance through decades of experience and intuition. While being a catharsis, purging, and execution of shadow work in its purest form of expression, this record is merely a prologue.

The music is dark and melancholic on the surface, yet underneath the richly textured layers are introspective messages of redemption, healing, and renewal. It expresses the true essence of finding one's self in his/her sober reflection and through the interpersonal relationships of self, others, and environment. The Behaviour is a medicine for melancholy, a remedy for repressed emotion, an enlightenment for evolving senses.