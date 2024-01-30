RadioandMusic
News |  30 Jan 2024 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik makes a cameo at Lollapalooza 2024 with Lauv

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Lauv was busy thrilling the crowds with his popular tracks like I Like Me Better, when he invited Armaan Malik on stage and the musical duo harmonised to the former’s I’m So Tired. This wasn’t Malik’s only performance on the Lollapalooza stage; on day two he joined K-pop icon Eric Nam to sing their song Echo.

