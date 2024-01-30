antiSOCIAL Goa brings the heat with electronic music sensation YOTTO

MUMBAI : This Saturday, February 4th, the vibrant shores of Morjim Beach will pulse with electrifying beats as antiSOCIAL Goa proudly presents one of the most anticipated acts of the year. Headlining the event is the electronic music sensation, Yotto, promising an unforgettable night of immersive soundscapes and pulsating rhythms.
Hailing from Finland, Otto Yliperttula, also known as Yotto, has established himself as a maestro of melodic beats in the electronic music scene. With a signature sound that seamlessly blends progressive house and techno, Yotto's music transcends boundaries, creating an atmospheric journey that captivates audiences worldwide. His releases on Anjunadeep and other prestigious labels have garnered acclaim, making him a sought-after performer on the global stage.
Joining Yotto on this sonic adventure is the dynamic Armando. With a knack for setting the stage ablaze with his eclectic mixes, Armando brings a diverse range of sounds, seamlessly blending genres to keep the energy levels soaring throughout the night. David Phimister, a true beat alchemist, will weave his magic behind the decks. Known for his ability to curate sets that defy genre boundaries, Phimister's selections promise to keep the dance floor in a perpetual state of euphoria.
Mohinesh, Varun Fernandes, Zeeqar: Local Legends
The local scene will be well-represented, with Mohinesh, Varun Fernandes, and Zeeqar, each bringing their unique flair to the night. These homegrown talents form an essential component of Goa's dynamic music scene, contributing to a harmonious fusion of global and local musical vibes.
Take advantage of the opportunity to be part of this sonic extravaganza at antiSOCIAL Goa. Get ready to dance, connect, and immerse yourself in an unforgettable night of electronic magic.
Event Date: 04 February, ‘24
Time: 04 PM onwards
Price: INR 2000 ++ /person
Address: Gawdewada Rd, 182/10, Morjim, Goa 403512
Instagram: www.instagram.com/antisocialgoa
Bookings: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/antisocial-presents-yotto/ET00383850
Reservations: +91 86577 25645
